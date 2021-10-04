DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NextRequest, a leader in FOIA government technology, today announced the release of their new Risk Module that will deliver a deeper layer of security and help mitigate customers' risk of the unintentional release of private and sensitive information.
The Risk Module is a risk assessment tool designed to use machine learning and pattern matching to enhance and accelerate the manual review process. It automatically runs a scan that uses built-in data identifiers to search for sensitive data and tag it with a risk severity tag. Flagged information can include social security numbers, personal health information, credit card numbers, driver's license information, credentials, and others. These findings will also tell how many times each piece of information was found in the document. This will aid users in understanding and identifying private and sensitive information in their documents.
"At NextRequest, everything we build is centered around optimizing the user experience. We repeatedly heard from customers that they struggle to find private and sensitive data in their documents. We built the Risk Module to help them mitigate their risk with the added benefit of saving them time," says NextRequest Vice President of Engineering Andy Hull.
In today's world, government security and technology protection is imperative to keeping information confidential. Agencies are seeing more records requests than ever before. NextRequest CEO Reed Duecy-Gibbs says, "We feel our consistent investment in product sets us apart, and with so many agencies working from home right now, we're proud to always strive towards an improved experience that supports modern democratic governments."
The Risk Module provides the following features:
- All-In-One Document Dashboard: One dashboard displaying all documents across your portal, including risk level, review status, and insight information.
- Extra Layer of Security: See how many documents have been reviewed as well as their associated risk levels before releasing to the public.
- Easier Document Collaboration: New document review tags help staff communicate which documents have been reviewed and are ready to release.
- Deeper Insight to Risk: Risk findings reveal why a document has been flagged, including what data was found and how many instances.
About NextRequest:
As the leading provider of records request management and archiving software in the public sector, NextRequest enables local and state governments, law enforcement agencies, schools and universities, and special districts throughout the country to save time, increase compliance, and decrease costs associated with record request management. NextRequest has merged with government technology pioneers, ArchiveSocial and Monsido, to expand customer offerings to a suite of government compliance tools for transparency, accessibility, privacy, and building trust in digital communications.
