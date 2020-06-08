NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- nextSource is introducing the first Contingent Workforce Management Program Maturity Assessment (PMA) solution of its kind. nextSource commissioned Workforce Transformation LLC, led by HR Industry executive Jim Topor, to create a program maturity model to provide companies with a holistic assessment of their contingent workforce management programs. The PMA model is a diagnostic that leads to a prescriptive discussion and decisions.
Respondents can complete the online survey at their convenience in as little as 15 minutes. The data is then analyzed by data scientists who generate a diagnostic report. nextSource then conducts a consultative session in which capabilities needing strengthening are highlighted and corrective actions and program enhancements are discussed.
"PMA has been designed to provide an accurate overview of an organization's current capabilities and capacity in the important business area of contingent workforce management," commented Catherine Candland, nextSource Chief Executive Officer. "The PMA diagnostic highlights areas that need to be better aligned with shifting goals while also showing the impact of the interrelatedness of operational elements, growth capacity and derived value."
nextSource is committed to continuously innovating services and solutions offered to help companies take control of their workforce. To learn more about the nextSource Program Maturity Assessment, please contact us.
About nextSource: nextSource advances the way the world connects with talent. We offer innovative workforce solutions that deliver extraordinary service, efficiency, analytical insight, risk mitigation and improved access to talent that enhances a unified workforce. Solutions offerings include Managed Services Program, Employer of Record services, Independent Contractor Compliance Management, Statement of Work based Project Services Management and Workforce Consulting and Advisory services. As a privately held, woman-owned business with over 20 years' experience, nextSource provides a personalized, intelligent approach to workforce solutions driven by high impact, strong results and continuous growth. For more information, visit www.nextSource.com.
About Workforce Transformation LLC: Workforce Transformation (WFT) advises business leaders in aligning their workforce strategies to their long-term business goals while also delivering on their short-term objectives. Solutions offerings include Strategic Resource Planning, Workforce Planning, Total Talent Management and Workforce Analytics. Through advisory consulting, process diagnostics and technology enablement, WFT helps companies take control of their future by managing their workforce growth proactively. For more information, visit www.wftransform.com.
Samantha Miller
nextSource, Inc.
800-641-9987
smiller@nextsource.com