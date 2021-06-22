ATLANTA, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexus, a waste management and energy production company, has entered into a strategic relationship with Wood, the global consulting and engineering company, to globally expand its advanced molecular plastics recycling business to meet significant market demand from global plastics producers.
Nexus is the first in the world, at scale, to receive International Sustainability and Carbon-Plus (ISCC Plus) Certification converting a broad range of plastic waste into products, which are then converted into virgin recycled-content plastics, creating a fully circular product. Nexus has a proven commercial-scale production plant in Atlanta, Georgia that applies this proprietary technology and the company is currently providing commercial scale off-take to some of the world's largest plastics customers through long-term supply agreements.
These and other customers, having seen the value of Nexus' products and 2025-2030 objectives, want to accelerate production. Therefore, Nexus is partnering with Wood and other leading global EPFC (Engineering, Procurement, Fabrication and Construction) firms to meet this demand. Wood will first assist Nexus with the expansion of its plant in Atlanta to better position the company for future phases of its global development.
Jeff Gold, Founder and CEO of Nexus, said: "Our accelerated plan and strategic relationships with firms like Wood will allow Nexus to advance current production rates to 5,000 tons of recycled feedstock per day, supporting the reuse of over 5 million tons of plastic waste annually with an estimated annual savings of 30 million tons of CO2 emissions when compared with incineration."
Thomas Grell, President of Renewable Energy & Power at Wood, commented: "We are looking forward to partnering with Nexus to unlock more sustainable practices and further develop this innovative solution for the industry and our clients. At Wood, we are working to build a better future by creating resilient environments and adopting new energy applications."
Eric Hartz, President and Co-Founder of Nexus, added: "Our strategic relationship with Wood, provides the foundation and resources for Nexus to accelerate global growth, and help our customers in both their and our efforts to eradicate the negative environmental impact of waste plastics."
The expansion project will be delivered by integrated Wood and Nexus teams across the globe.
About Nexus:
Nexus is an operational, commercially scaled converter of waste plastics to feedstocks, which in turn are converted back to virgin plastics. Nexus is rapidly rolling out plants globally with a limited set of partners ready to move quickly and with purpose to address the plastics waste problem which so many seek a real, proven solution now. The process is an environmentally friendly (no wastewater, nor air issues) end-to-end business, including engineering, software, front-end sorting, all regulatory requirements (EPA, State, Local)/ISCC Plus certification, training/safety, and strategic pricing/positioning, guided by financially driven metrics. Operational and economically proven, Nexus has produced and shipped consistent, on-spec tanker loads of products to large global partners who blend it in their current streams and convert to virgin plastics. Nexus is now rapidly rolling out plants globally, with the appropriate partners. Nexus is located in Atlanta, Georgia. http://www.nexusfuels.com
About Wood:
Wood is a global leader in consulting and engineering across energy and the built environment, helping to unlock solutions to some of the world's most critical challenges. We provide consulting, projects and operations solutions in more than 60 countries, employing around 40,000 people. Please read more here: http://www.woodplc.com.
