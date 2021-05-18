MINNEAPOLIS, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexus Family Healing recently welcomed Mary Bear-Dukes to the organization's senior executive leadership team where she will serve as Vice President of Information Technology (IT) and Quality.
The Vice President of IT & Quality is a new position being added to Nexus Family Healing and will play a vital role in creating innovative change, securing the necessary technological and continuous improvement support necessary to meet the needs of the growing organization and its agencies. This position will oversee and lead information technology and quality outcomes, including implementing a digital transformation strategy, enhancing safety and risk management. Bear-Dukes will also work to set the vision and strategy behind Nexus' data-driven decision-making and inspire continuous quality improvement practices to achieve positive outcomes for the children and families served each year.
Bear-Dukes has held a variety of leadership roles at Allina Health in Minneapolis, spanning from finance, information technology, to hospital operations. She most recently served as Vice President of Revenue Cycle Management. As a senior healthcare executive, Bear-Dukes has been described as genuine, collaborative, and empowering. Her ability to think differently and challenge the status quo has helped in solving complex problems by focusing on people, processes, and technology.
Bear-Dukes holds a BA in Human Services Administration from Metropolitan State University and MBA from Concordia University, St. Paul. She is a Board Member at Vision Loss Resources and a student mentor through Mentor Collective.
"We are excited to welcome Mary to Nexus to lead this critical piece of our organization. Continuing our work in data-driven practices is as essential as we push to meet the ever-changing behavioral and emotional needs of our communities," states Nexus President and CEO, Dr. Michelle Murray. "Mary's work will directly influence and support our treatment methods, our growth, and our mission to restore hope and reshape futures for every individual and family who comes to Nexus. This is an important role and Mary's experience in nonprofit healthcare, coupled with her innovative and strategic thinking, makes her a great fit for Nexus."
About Nexus Family Healing
Nexus Family Healing is a national nonprofit mental and behavioral health organization. For over 45 years, our network of agencies has used innovative, personalized approaches to heal trauma, break cycles of harm, and reshape futures. We provide outpatient/community mental health services, foster care/adoption, and residential treatment to help thousands of children each year struggling with emotional, behavioral, and mental health issues – and the families who love them. We're especially passionate about bringing hope to the most challenging situations.
Nexus Family Healing has eight agencies across four states who work directly with children and families. We were founded in Minnesota – where our corporate office remains; our agencies are located in Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, and North Dakota. Learn more at NexusFamilyHealing.org.
Media Contact
Amy James, Nexus Family Healing, 7635518640, ajames@nexusfamilyhealing.org
SOURCE Nexus Family Healing