FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexus, the leader in AP automation for real estate companies, has launched a new partnership program to refer or resell Nexus's award-winning AP automation and payments software designed specifically for the real estate space.
The reseller and referral program is designed for companies that work with multifamily, CRE, student housing, senior living, mixed-use, retail, storage, and construction firms across the United States. Partners can be large companies or single proprietorships. In either case, Nexus can help partners expand their offerings, as they help their clients control costs and manage AP.
"We made our new partnership program very flexible to allow a cross-section of experts to promote Nexus and benefit from their association with a real-estate focused AP automation and payments software," said Jenn Taylor, Chief Customer Officer.
The Nexus AP automation software platform enables AP teams to expertly manage their real estate spend. From one platform, AP teams and authorized users can:
- Purchase goods and services from centralized supplier catalogs
- Control costs by requiring electronic purchase orders
- Electronically receive, process, approve, and pay invoices – with complete audit logs and tracking
- Gain transparency throughout the procure-to-pay process
- Pay suppliers electronically and provide them with full visibility into the payment life-cycle
Nexus software is used by 1 in 5 of the top real estate companies. It recently won the 2020 Digie Award from Realcomm, a leading industry group in commercial real estate, for "Best Tech Innovation" in commercial and corporate real estate. And it counts more than 50,000 users, which range from property managers to CFOs.
Partners who choose to resell Nexus AP automation and payments can drive revenue for themselves, as well as their clients. They will also receive sales, product training, sales enablement, and other support to ensure success.
For more information about becoming a partner, visit the Nexus website.
About Nexus
With Nexus Procure-to-Pay software, real estate companies can manage every aspect of the accounts payable process – from purchase to payments – with just a few clicks. The web-based platform automates manual AP tasks and provides complete visibility into suppliers, budgets, and spend. No more paper, wasted time, nor guesswork. Nexus makes it easy to maintain and expand the supplier relationships at the heart of the real estate business. Visit http://www.Nexussystems.com.
