FALLS CHURCH, Va., Mar. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexus, a leader in AP automation and payments for the real estate industry, has pioneered a new payments solution in partnership with WePay, the integrated payments business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., to allow SMBs to accept payment through a virtual card to simplify their payment process and improve working capital.
The newly developed payments solution, called NexusDirect powered by Chase, allows sole proprietors and small business suppliers - such as those in lawn care, pest management, marketing services, facility management, and others - to get payments directly into their bank accounts using a single-use virtual card. The suppliers won't have to provide banking details to each customer - as they do with ACH - or acquire a point-of-sale (POS) system that is currently needed to process virtual cards.
With the NexusDirect solution, the supplier receives a highly secure virtual card, which is sent digitally to fund a single transaction. All the manual work to process the card is done by Nexus and WePay for the supplier. Once the buyer pays for the purchase and authorizes the card, the supplier sees the money in their bank account, minus the predictable card transaction fees.
"NexusDirect is a quick and secure way for small suppliers to receive all the benefits of electronic payments that have been so critical during the COVID-19 pandemic - security, visibility, easy reconciliation, and fast payments - without any hassle or equipment to rent. They can even get paid as soon as the same day, for no additional cost, if they have a Chase account," said Jennifer Coolidge, president of Nexus.
"We're thrilled to be partnering with Nexus Systems to help suppliers overcome the challenge of managing payments," said Angela Martin, Head of U.S. Strategic Partnerships Group, at WePay. "Together, we're bringing the benefits of virtual cards to drive efficiencies, while delivering security and control, to help suppliers meet their businesses' bottom line. With NexusDirect, suppliers that choose a virtual card can begin accepting card payments quickly. This leads to faster and easier access to cash flow."
Coolidge noted that the demand for virtual cards has skyrocketed since March of last year when employees started working from home and couldn't go into the office to collect and cash checks.
In fact, Nexus saw the volume of suppliers accepting virtual cards increase as much as 42% per month in 2020, compared to the same months in 2019. However, many small suppliers couldn't take advantage of virtual cards because they didn't have a POS.
"NexusDirect is a very practical solution for small suppliers who don't have a dedicated AR employee or the time to process virtual cards," Coolidge said. "It also provides them with unprecedented visibility because Nexus brings suppliers and buyers together on the same software platform and allows both parties to track every step of the transaction."
While NexusDirect is a critical step forward for many suppliers, the solution also has benefits for buyers or Nexus customers who use the Nexus AP automation and payments platform to pay their hundreds or thousands of suppliers each month. Instead of writing checks to these small suppliers, these buyers can now pay them with the NexusDirect virtual solution. And it won't cost them anything. They can track each of these payments right within their Nexus platform.
One in five of the world's largest real estate companies use the Nexus AP automation platform to pay vendors and automate accounts payable.
The Nexus platform is designed to work with many financial solutions and can integrate easily through APIs.
About Nexus
Nexus provides the fastest way for real estate companies to ditch paper checks and send secure payments to their suppliers. With its roots in AP automation, the 21-year-old software company has built the largest, validated community of suppliers serving multifamily, CRE, and other real estate segments. Using just clicks, real estate companies can connect to their suppliers and send them payment electronically. In addition to vendor payments, Nexus also offers a full procure-to-pay solution, designed for real estate. Visit https://nexussystems.com/.
About WePay, a Chase Company
WePay powers software, payments, and small businesses. As a leading provider of integrated payments processing, WePay helps small businesses and nonprofits get paid quickly and easily by serving software platforms and applications. Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in December 2017, WePay delivers payments and services you can bank on. WePay is headquartered in Redwood City, California and offers its services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. WePay is a registered trademark of WePay, Inc., a member of the JPMorgan Chase family of companies. For more information, visit wepay.com.
