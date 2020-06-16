HERNDON, Va., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- nexVortex, a trusted, leading provider of managed SIP Trunking services, announced it has partnered with Converged Network Services Group (CNSG). With this alliance, nexVortex will offer its reliable and reputable niche solutions through CNSG's large partner channel across the nation.
Through this alliance, CNSG partners have access to sell nexVortex's managed SIP solution (mSIP), in addition to standard SIP Trunking, UCaaS/Hosted Voice, and Microsoft Teams Direct Routing Solutions, to mid-to-enterprise-level businesses. The company also offers intelligent migration strategies that allow Teams users to migrate at their own speed.
"nexVortex is one of the most valued providers in our portfolio," stated Randy Friedberg, EVP of Sales & Marketing at CNSG. "Their focus on voice interoperability, disaster recovery, and implementation, especially when paired with VeloCloud SD-WAN solutions, is a big benefit to our partner channel."
"CNSG's commitment to its customers aligns with our Uncommon Service philosophy," stated Mike Nowak, Vice President of Sales at nexVortex. "We're excited to join their supplier portfolio to deliver reliable and robust communications solutions via the CNSG partner channel."
nexVortex's Managed SIP is deployed nationwide and has been certified as interoperable with major PBX vendors. Businesses love its performance, price, and scalability.
ABOUT NEXVORTEX
nexVortex is a trusted industry leader in delivering SIP Trunking services. nexVortex provides the consultative services, interoperable technology, and support services that allow multi-site customers to reap the benefits of SIP Trunking. Our Managed SIP (mSIP) solution raises the bar to provide confident voice delivery, improved operational control, multi-site E911 delivery, disaster recovery, and historically cost savings for customers. Visit www.nexVortex.com and learn how we can help you meet your business needs.
ABOUT CNSG
Converged Network Services Group (CNSG) is the Premier Master Distributor for the design and delivery of complete technology solutions. CNSG is committed to the core philosophy of earning business by building and maintaining true partnerships with every customer, partner, and supplier. This unwavering commitment to the success of our partnerships has enabled CNSG to be recognized as the fastest-growing Master Distributor in the industry. For more information about CNSG, please visit www.cnsg.com or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
