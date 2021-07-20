MISSION VIEJO, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ERPVAR.com announces a strategic partnership with NexVue, a leading provider of Acumatica Cloud ERP software. The ERPVAR directory for Acumatica partners highlights NexVue offerings.
Ten years ago, NexVue made a strategic decision to focus completely on a new, modern ERP solution with advanced functionality. NexVue chose Acumatica Cloud ERP and became a founding partner. NexVue's expertise and Acumatica's advanced development empowers customers to achieve more. NexVue is one of the most experienced Acumatica partners in North America. In addition to Acumatica ERP implementation, training and support services, NexVue has developed two industry solutions embedded into the Acumatica framework, Rental360, for the equipment rental industry, and Prime FoodService Software, for food distributors.
About NexVue
For 30 years, NexVue Information Systems has been developing and innovating on ERP solutions. With over 500 ERP implementations and 2500 businesses using NexVue developed solutions, NexVue solutions go beyond ERP implementations and address today's business and technology issues such as improved business agility, on-demand scalability, security and control, maximal value of informational assets, and the lowest total cost of ownership.
Since Acumatica's inception, NexVue has been fully focused on it as the platform of choice to move their and their clients' businesses forward. With 100% focus on Acumatica development, NexVue leverages a vast and deep knowledge of the Acumatica framework, as well as unique industry needs to develop solutions that cover a broad range of needs while also suiting the niche requirements of specialized markets. Learn More by Visiting: http://www.nexvue.com.
About ERPVAR
Established in 2012 and headquartered in Orange County, CA, ERPVAR represents the collective expertise of Acumatica, Sage 100cloud, Sage 300cloud, Sage Intacct, Microsoft Dynamics GP, NetSuite and QuickBooks Enterprise third-party developers combined with the expertise of local implementation ERP consultants. These local ERP consultants provide end-users with a thorough needs analysis to determine which ERP software functionality is required to address their unique needs. If a business process assessment is required, the local channel partner is enlisted to provide a comprehensive examination with end-user company departments to ensure the correct ERP software is selected, implemented and the staff is professionally trained. For more information, please visit https://www.erpvar.com.
