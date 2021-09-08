CAMDEN, N.J., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFI, a leading supply chain provider, announced a two-year relationship and $50,000 donation to Isaiah's Rock in Chino, California. In alignment with NFI's core value of social responsibility, Isaiah's Rock is committed to helping the Chino, CA, community fight hunger and homelessness.
As a trusted leader in the community, Isaiah's Rock works to provide shelter, clothing, and personal hygiene items to the homeless or on the verge of homelessness. In addition, Isaiah's Rock works to provide three hot meals a day to anyone hungry, as well as drive-through distribution at the Chino City Hall.
"Isaiah's Rock shares our goal to uplift health and community causes right at home," said NFI President and Vice Chairman Ike Brown. NFI is one of the largest third-party logistics companies in North America, employing more than 14,500 associates in the United States and Canada. As an employer of choice, the company focuses on programs that improve the well-being of its employees and communities.
In addition to the donation, NFI employees will volunteer their time at Isaiah's Rock during the upcoming holiday season. Brian Webb, Senior Vice President, Operations for the West region, said, "Our employees take pride in supporting their communities through volunteering. We look forward to this opportunity with Isaiah's Rock and the chance to make a difference."
"Thanks to NFI, we're able to be particularly generous with so many of the local families and individuals who depend on us," said Charleen King, co-founder of Isaiah's Rock. "We are honored to have the support of NFI leadership and their employees."
In 2021, NFI has donated more than $300,000 to support communities and nonprofits tied to health and welfare, diversity and inclusion, and education.
About NFI -- NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $2.6 billion in annual revenue and employs more than 14,500 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates approximately 53 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its dedicated fleet consists of over 4,500 tractors and 12,500 trailers operated by 3,900 company drivers and leveraging partnerships with 1,700 owner-operators. NFI has a significant drayage presence at nearly every major U.S. port, leveraging the services of an additional 1,200 owner-operators. The company's business lines include dedicated transportation, distribution, brokerage, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and real estate. For more information about NFI, visit http://www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.
About Isaiah's Rock -- Isaiah's Rock started with scheduled weekly food and children's toys distribution. It all started with David and Charleen's response to God's calling to take care of their neighbors. Due to their obedience, God opened up more opportunities and more people joined together to help the Chino residents that make them feel more love. Through cooperation with other groups and organizations, Isaiah's Rock has been sending supplies every Wednesday and Friday for over 30 years, in addition to providing warm meals, daily necessities, and laundry services to people in need.
