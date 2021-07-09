CAMDEN, N.J., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a trusted community leader, Crossroads Community Services works to provide programs and services through their distribution networks and their in-house pantry. In light of COVID-19 where many North Texas food banks saw a high increase in demand, NFI's donation aims to help families who may be struggling.
"As someone who lives and works in the Dallas community, I have always felt compelled to give back to help families get the right nutrition and supportive education they deserve," shared Ike Brown, President, and Vice-Chairman of NFI. "Over the past year, which has seen so many families out of work and without the basic necessities to care for their families, it's nice to give back to such an important organization."
"Through this donation, we're not only able to feed the community, but also contribute to them living a healthier lifestyle," said Jana Shafer, Development Director at Crossroads. "We believe in the power of food as medicine, and understand the benefits that nutritious food has on a person's overall health."
In line with NFI's value of social responsibility, the Crossroads donation supports NFI's mission to care for our communities. To learn more about Crossroads, click here.
Pictured from left to right: Jimmy Killen, Luisa Pineda, Patrick Shaw, Benaye Rogers President and CEO of Crossroads, Ike Brown, Tyrone Bennett, Chris Noell, Tony Romero, Jana Shafer
