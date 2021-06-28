CAMDEN, N.J., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading supply chain solutions provider, NFI, has been named to Transport Topics' Top 100 For-Hire Carrier list for 2021. Compiled annually based on revenue from the previous year, NFI moved up two positions from last year, ranking 16th overall. The company's acquisition of G&P Trucking Company in 2019 and CAI Logistics in 2020 expanded both NFI's asset and non-asset transportation services, as well as its North American footprint. NFI was also recognized as a top provider within the subcategories of truckload/dedicated, intermodal/drayage, refrigerated, flatbed/heavy specialized, and tank/bulk.
"NFI has steadily climbed Transport Topics' For-Hire Carrier list for the last 17 years, marking NFI's growth in the space," said Sid Brown, CEO of NFI. "Our teams' steadfast flexibility throughout the pandemic is reflective of both the way we do business, and the agility with which we design innovative solutions for our customers."
Operating a dedicated fleet of more than 3,000 tractors and 12,500 trailers throughout North America, NFI ranked 15th in the truckload/dedicated category, up four positions from 2020 and ten positions over the last two years. Specializing in refrigerated transportation, the company ranked 15th in the refrigerated category, moving up one position from last year. Today, NFI owns and operates nearly 550 temperature-controlled trailers, equipped with state-of-the-art tracking technology and the ability to monitor and control trailer temperature at all times.
NFI offers expertise in handling specialized freight and operates fleets that include lightweight dry vans, flatbeds, tankers, and conestogas, ranking 36th in the flatbed/heavy specialized category and 31st in the tank/bulk category, up three positions.
A premier port drayage provider since acquiring California Cartage Company in 2017, G&P Trucking Company in 2019, and CAI Logistics in Q3 2020, NFI ranked 10th in the intermodal/drayage category, advancing another position year-over-year. NFI offers an expansive drayage presence near major ports, rail terminals, and logistics hubs for greater flexibility and capacity for customers, operating throughout many of North America's largest points of entry.
As one of the oldest and largest privately-held and family-owned 3PLs in North America, NFI serves a variety of industries, such as food and beverage, retail, manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods. In addition to dedicated transportation, port drayage, and intermodal, NFI's end-to-end suite of solutions includes distribution, transportation management, brokerage, global logistics, and real estate.
Visit NFI online to learn more about the company's supply chain solutions, and view the full 2021 Transport Topics' Top 100 For-Hire Carrier list here.
About NFI -- NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $2.6 billion in annual revenue and employs more than 14,500 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates approximately 53 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its dedicated fleet consists of over 4,500 tractors and 12,500 trailers operated by 3,900 company drivers and leveraging partnerships with 1,700 owner operators. NFI has a significant drayage presence at nearly every major U.S. port, leveraging the services of an additional 1,200 owner operators. The company's business lines include dedicated transportation, distribution, brokerage, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and real estate. For more information about NFI, visit http://www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.
