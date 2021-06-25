CAMDEN, N.J., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFI, a leading supply chain solutions provider, was recently recognized by Inbound Logistics' 2021 list of top 75 green supply chain partners. The annual G75 is a curated list of companies that exceed environmental expectations and go above and beyond to operate sustainably.
"Social responsibility is part of NFI's fabric and core values," said Sid Brown, CEO of NFI. "Our team focuses on resources dedicated to identifying and implementing technologies that help NFI to become a greener 3PL and allow our customers to operate more sustainably."
NFI has implemented a variety of clean technologies and equipment to reduce its carbon footprint across its North American operations in order to push both the company and its customers' sustainable supply chain initiatives forward. The company operates battery-electric trucks with Daimler and Volvo, becoming one of the first companies to deploy the Class 8 battery electric Freightliner eCascadias into its Southern California operations in September 2019, and installing on-site charging infrastructure for its electric fleet in 2021. Also this year, NFI announced a partnership with Hyliion's Hypertruck Innovation Council and expects to begin testing the hybrid Hypertruck ERX in the near future.
Additionally, NFI operates Near Zero compressed natural gas trucks fueled with renewable energy, as well as electric yard horse tractors. The organization is a four-time EPA SmartWay Excellence award winner and continues to be recognized for its efforts in sustainability. NFI is also a member of Alternative Clean Transportation Expo High Volume Fleet Committee.
The company prioritizes sustainability within its 53 million square feet of distribution space throughout North America. A variety of technology is utilized to reduce the company's carbon footprint, including all new construction built to meet LEED standards, motion-activated lighting and solar power, electric and propane powered forklifts, lithium battery-powered forklifts, California Air Resources Board (CARB) compliant materials handling equipment, robotic stretch wrapping, and extensive recycling programs.
To learn more about the company's green initiatives, visit NFI's Sustainability page.
About NFI -- NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $2.6 billion in annual revenue and employs more than 14,500 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates approximately 53 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its dedicated fleet consists of over 4,500 tractors and 12,500 trailers operated by 3,900 company drivers and leveraging partnerships with 1,700 owner operators. NFI has a significant drayage presence at nearly every major U.S. port, leveraging the services of an additional 1,200 owner operators. The company's business lines include dedicated transportation, distribution, brokerage, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and real estate. For more information about NFI, visit http://www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.
