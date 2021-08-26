CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the tenth consecutive year, Food Logistics has designated NFI a top 3PL and cold storage provider. The list was compiled by Food Logistics' editorial staff and advisory board and published in the August issue. For the food and beverage business, the list serves as a resource directory of the industry's main third-party logistics and cold-storage service providers.
NFI, founded in 1932, is one of North America's oldest and largest privately-held 3PLs. NFI's temperature-controlled and food-grade capabilities span its complete array of supply chain solutions, serving some of the largest customers in the food and beverage sector. Grocery retailers, food manufacturers and processors, and beverage producers are among the company's top customers.
More than six million square feet of the company's 57 million square feet of distribution space is dedicated to the food and beverage industry in both dry and food-grade capacities. In addition, NFI's refrigerated transportation solutions assure product integrity. The company's dedicated fleet of more than 12,500 trailers is made up of over 750 temperature-controlled trailers, while its brokerage team offers specialized refrigerated capabilities. NFI's intermodal equipment also includes SlimLine refrigerated containers and non-operating refrigerated containers that can maintain temperatures as low as -20°F.
"To succeed, our customers need on-time performance and consistent service," said Sid Brown, NFI's CEO. "The food and beverage sector faces particular supply chain complications that are specific to product quality and laws." Along with these complexities, COVID-19 presented significant hurdles to the industry during this time period. "To ensure that food supply chains remained uninterrupted while maintaining food safety standards, NFI was able to provide the flexibility and agility necessary for dealing with surges and working promptly with clients," said Brown.
Food and beverage isn't the only industry served by NFI. In addition to specialized transportation and distribution, NFI's comprehensive suite of supply chain solutions includes brokerage and transportation management, as well as port drayage and intermodal, as well as global logistics and real estate services.
