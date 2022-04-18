Jeff Kanterman, Senior Vice President of Transportation Management at NFI, will speak at Lehigh University's Center for Supply Chain Research at Lehigh (CSCRL) Spring Forum, focusing on Utilizing Technology for Competitive Advantage in the Supply Chain.
CAMDEN, N.J., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeff Kanterman, Senior Vice President of Transportation Management at NFI, will speak at Lehigh University's Center for Supply Chain Research at Lehigh (CSCRL) Spring Forum, focusing on Utilizing Technology for Competitive Advantage in the Supply Chain. Kanterman's session entitled "Technology and Automation Across Your Supply Chain" will occur on Lehigh University's campus in Woods Dining Room, Iacocca Hall, on April 22, 2022, at 11:15 a.m. EDT. Kanterman will join industry experts in a panel discussion around the importance of supply chain automation in today's landscape and upcoming digital processes, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning.
As a leading supply chain solutions provider, NFI's transportation management solution offers a comprehensive approach to business process outsourcing, end-to-end supply chain engineering, and network optimization. NFI's transportation management team leverages a balance of talent and technology to gain visibility into its customers' supply chain operations. The team's expertise helps organizations navigate supply chain complexities, avoid disruptions, and mitigate risk.
"At NFI, we are focused on being proactive. Our team designs and implements custom programs to address supply chain volatility while operating in the most efficient manner," said Kanterman. "Supply chain data tells a story. We create that story by taking historical data, navigating through the complexities, and making changes to best prepare our customers for their current and future needs."
By remaining people-led and technology-enabled, NFI is committed to providing flexibility and agility for its customers. The company's business lines include dedicated transportation, warehousing and distribution, ecommerce fulfillment, integrated logistics, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and industrial real estate.
To learn more about Kanterman's upcoming panel, view the event's full agenda and register for the event here.
