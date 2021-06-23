NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions today announced the acquisition of Pinetree Capital LLC dba Emphasis Benefits. This acquisition of an experienced group benefits team will further advance NFP's capabilities and product offerings in Florida.
Emphasis Benefits is an employee benefits broker located in Coral Springs, Florida. Founded in 2008, they bring expertise to middle market clients with tailored holistic benefit solutions. The Emphasis team engages with clients to design plans and programs that enhance their clients' business operations, complement retention efforts with meaningful benefit offerings, and simplify even the most complex aspects of benefits administration.
In addition to expanding NFP's footprint in Florida, Emphasis Benefits will work closely with NFP leadership, particularly in the Northeast region, to enhance NFP's ability to serve employers that have migrated to or established a presence in Florida. Firm principal Todd Brown will join NFP as a senior vice president and report to William Austin, president of NFP's Northeast region.
"NFP is committed to growing our Florida operation, organically and through strategic acquisitions, and Emphasis Benefits is important to our efforts," said Austin. "The Emphasis Benefits team, including Todd's market knowledge and leadership, strengthens our foundation and will help us expand the holistic solutions across benefits, property and casualty, and retirement."
"Joining NFP allows us to bring even more value to our clients," said Brown. "We're proud of how we help customers protect their businesses and assets by focusing on people, which aligns well with NFP's culture and values. There are exciting things to come as we access NFP's resources, collaborate with members of the NFP community and continue helping clients overcome their challenges in this dynamic environment."
About NFP
NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 6,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 5th best place to work in insurance and 6th largest US-based privately owned broker (Business Insurance); 9th largest commercial lines agency by P&C commercial lines revenue and 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 12th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).
Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.
Media Contact
Kelly Jones, NFP, 512-697-6273, kelly.jones@nfp.com
SOURCE NFP