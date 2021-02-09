NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today expanded and formalized its Specialty business, a group of experts across key industry and product categories. The alignment, which will remain a focus and active investment strategy, creates a specialty platform with 300 recognized experts across 17 specialties that delivers differentiated value to clients. The Specialty team's approach is enabled by technology and data, and distinguished by unique market access, creative thinking, and a proven and consistent service model.
Leading NFP's Specialty business are three industry veterans, each with decades of experience in the P&C space.
- Doug Turk, managing director, Industry Practices
- Tom Gillingham, managing director, Managing General Agent (MGA)/Managing General Underwriter (MGU) Programs
- Brett Woodward, managing director, Personal Risk
With the targeted expertise of people who have worked in the industries they serve – including construction, financial institutions, healthcare and life sciences, hospitality and leisure, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, sports and entertainment, and transportation – NFP's Specialty business understands the risks, models and market relationships unique to each of these segments. Complementing NFP's specialized industry expertise are focused product practices, including captive and alternative risk, cyber liability, environmental liability, management and professional liability, reinsurance, risk management and complex risk, and trade credit.
"We're proud of what we've built with our Specialty business and are excited about the value we're delivering to a variety of companies," said Henry Lombardi, executive vice president and head of NFP's P&C division. "Through our strategic investments in people and other resources, clients see that we understand risks specific to their business and have the market access to secure the coverage they need. This specialized approach ensures each client receives tailored solutions and services that align with their unique needs."
"Specific industry, program and product expertise is the key to delivering value to our clients," said Turk. "NFP's Specialty business is a team of experts who have worked in the businesses we serve, faced the risks we work to address, and understand the product solutions and markets that can most effectively address specific problems. We look at risk differently and offer a specialized partnership to help companies thrive in any environment."
