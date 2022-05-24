Partnership will enable global insurance and reinsurance organizations to transact business directly with the Lloyd's market through NFP
NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor today announced its Financial Institutions Group (FIG) has selected TigerRisk Partners LLC to develop a line slip to transact business with Lloyd's of London. FIG specializes in the advisory and placement of financial lines and general P&C for financial institutions in the commercial insurance markets.
"When evaluating who we thought would best represent NFP in the market, without question, there was one team — TigerRisk," said Mark Flippen, managing director, Financial Institutions Group, NFP.
The line slip will enable global insurers, US regional and mutual insurance companies, managing general agencies (MGAs), insurtech companies and insurance linked securities (ILS) firms to transact business directly with the Lloyd's market through NFP.
The slip will include directors and officers liability (D&O), errors and omissions (E&O), insurance company professional liability, MGA errors and omissions liability (MGA/E&O), insurtech professional liability (insurtech E&O), employment practices liability (EPL), fiduciary liability (FID), financial institution bond (crime), cyber security and privacy liability, and insurance linked securities — fund professional liability (ILS D&O/E&O).
TigerRisk, a leading risk, capital and strategic advisor to the global insurance and reinsurance industries, is currently out to market negotiating the Lloyd's-backed slip, which will comprise a consortium of Lloyd's syndicates and Lloyd's-backed managing general agents.
"We are really excited to be working with NFP on a Lloyd's-backed slip that will enable a variety of their clients to transact business directly through Lloyd's," said TigerRisk CEO Rob Bredahl. "Conducting business with Lloyd's can be complex, and we are delighted that NFP has chosen the TigerRisk solution to empower their clients to effectively manage this complexity."
NFP senior vice president Natasha Kiemnec added, "The talent and caliber of the entire TigerRisk team is unparalleled. The relationships and brand they've built is world class, and we are absolutely thrilled to have them as our broker partner."
About TigerRisk
TigerRisk Partners LLC is a leading risk, capital and strategic advisor to the insurance and reinsurance industries founded in 2008. TigerRisk Capital Markets & Advisory (TCMA), a broker dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a member of FINRA and a member of SIPC, is a wholly owned subsidiary providing clients strategic advice on mergers, acquisitions, and capital markets products and transactions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, TigerRisk has offices in Stamford, New York, Bermuda, London, Hong Kong, Minneapolis, Chicago and Raleigh. For more information, visit http://www.TigerRisk.com.
About NFP
NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 6,900 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).
Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.
