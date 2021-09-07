NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant providing corporate benefits, property and casualty (P&C), retirement and individual solutions, today introduced InsurChoice, a digital marketplace that provides businesses, membership organizations and strategic partners the opportunity to offer personal insurance solutions to their employees, members and customers.
With InsurChoice, NFP clients can access a differentiated program with a growing list of personal insurance products, including auto, home, condo, renters, pet, life, mental wellness, trip cancellation, Medicare, and more.
"Not only does InsurChoice provide an opportunity for organizations to deliver more value to employees and members by offering convenient access to the coverage solutions they need, InsurChoice is also positioned perfectly to support the ever-growing embedded insurance market," said Brett Woodward, managing director, Personal Risk, at NFP. "Industries with digital buyers are looking to expand their platform and many are looking to offer insurance to do so. Our new digital marketplace, coupled with our industry expertise, is the perfect combination."
"InsurChoice is a great opportunity for NFP to bring personalization to an insurance industry desperately in need of it. InsurChoice allows us to deepen relationships with clients providing them the solutions and support they desire," said Justin DelVecchio, managing director and NFP's practice leader for InsurChoice. "In developing our digital platform, we removed our insurance hat and put on the hat of the buyer, focusing not only on their protection/coverage needs but also their user experience. InsurChoice is accessible through an innovative and secure platform that's available 24/7."
Other InsurChoice features include access to multiple insurance discounts (up to 40%) through various carriers and quoting platforms, year-round 24/7 access, and no minimum or maximum participation requirements.
About NFP
NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 6,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 5th best place to work in insurance and 6th largest US-based privately owned broker (Business Insurance); 9th commercial lines agency by P&C commercial lines revenue and 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 13th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).
Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.
