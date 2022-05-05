NFT-VIP.io is a four-day star-studded, exclusive event for both curious minds and thought leaders to engage in an intimate, informal setting designed to power Web3 and personal growth. We engage, encourage, support and empower NFT industry leaders, newcomers and underserved communities with personalized access to innovators and icons.
NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFT-VIP, launched in 2022, is a startup whose mission is to shape the NFT industry into Inspiring Communities. "We've toured the globe to find thought-leaders and curious minds who share values and beliefs, aspire to drive positive change, and be part of something greater than before" , said Executive Producer, Julie Lamb. "Our objective is to empower our community with personalized access to innovators and icons."
To show their commitment and support to the growing NFT community, NFT-VIP will kick-off its first-ever event, NFT-VIP.io on June 19th 2022. NFT-VIP.io is a four day star-studded, exclusive event for the community to learn, share and inspire. It is an opportunity for curious minds and thought leaders to come together in an intimate, informal setting and is designed to power Web3 and personal growth. The event will take place in the heart of New York City at the one-of-a-kind tropical oasis of Margaritaville Resort Times Square, June 19-22, 2022. During Jimmy Buffett's poolside retreat, days are personalized with workshops, seminars and networking. The evenings offer exclusive VIP after parties to celebrate NFTs, Web 3.0, De-Fi and will feature live music performances from music icons and mentoring industry disruptors.
"We collectively have the ability to deepen community connections through NFTs" says Ms. Lamb. "NFT-VIP.io is intended to drive continued engagement with blockchain technology by bridging the Web 3 tools with real-life applications and focus on Music, Fashion, Sports, Law, Tax and Marketing."
NFT-VIP.io will host comprehensive panels and discussions with the intention to : Advance voices of women in Tech & Web 3.0, Elevate our marginalized communities by inspiring creative expression
NFT 101 mentoring of older and younger community members with hand guided orientations into the space through workshops and panels and Empower our community with personalized access to innovators and icons. The agenda will include topics such as how to scale a DAO, DeFi regulations, VC in blockchain, and a game-based hiring platform, using immersive mobile games to pinpoint perfect-fit candidates for jobs
This is the first time ever that the ticket consumers purchase is an actual NFT. Whether you're a dreamer or a doer, a novice or an expert, this event has something valuable. Don't miss your chance to be part of this exciting event. Tickets are extremely limited and may be secured at mailto:team@nft-vip.io
For sponsorship information please contact Ravneet Kalsi, email: mailto:team@nft-vip.io
For additional information visit our website NFT-VIP.io and follow us on Twitter @_NFT_VIP
