GOLDEN, Colo., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A revolutionary cryptocurrency smart contract designed to spread wealth is being launched on March 18. Accrue Coin ($ACRU) has a carefully planned tier system, so investors benefit from daily Binance USD rewards in every level of investment.
"We believe that everyone should get out what they put in. Early investors are, and always will be rewarded with larger holdings for lower prices," says co-founder Juan Rivera. "But to encourage future investors, Accrue Coin features a tier-based reflections system that places everyone into tiers, determined by their holdings value."
In harmony with the goal of eliminating unfair advantage, there won't be a private sale, whitelist, or presale. Initial liquidity is being raised through NFT sales. There is a maximum of 250 NFTs available for purchase now (via NFTify) with no buy limit. NFT holders receive BUSD dividends daily. One percent of the day's transaction volume is split evenly between all minted NFTs. Holders with multiple ACRU NFTs will receive the amount allocated for each one.
Accrue Coin encourages everyone to view this as a potential savings account earning better rates. For tokenomics, there is an 11 percent tax for every buy, sell, and transfer transaction. BUSD reflections are six percent. Two percent returns to liquidity to assist maintaining a stable price floor. One percent is dedicated to marketing and development. One percent BUSD is allocated for giveaways, and one percent is split between ACRU NFT holders.
Among the tier-based reflections system and regular $500 giveaways, Accrue Coin aims to build a Small Business launchpad that's crowdfunded by investors who then receive profits proportionately. Stock ownership, in the form of NFT smart contracts, also binds the small business owners to a legal process. "As a previous small business owner and altruistic person by heart," said Rivera, "it crushed me to see so many businesses close their doors due to the pandemic. I really wanted to design a process for people to open their dream business, but also provide a true passive income for all those who want to support them."
Accrue Coin was founded by Juan Rivera and Parker Monticello. The duo developed the idea while searching for cryptocurrencies that provided passive income.
"Reflection-based coins seemed valid, at first. However, time and time again, the same issue would arise. We would enter a project early, and reflections are great. Then after some weeks, they decreased to the point that it couldn't even be called income anymore. There we were, back to start searching for a new project," Rivera said. "Accrue Coin was designed by the working class to support the working class. All the while, allowing wealthier investors to make a modest passive income and have an equal share in winning weekly rewards."
