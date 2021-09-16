PEORIA, Ill., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Natural Fiber Welding, Inc. (NFW) and Patagonia today announced their collaboration and joint commitment to developing and scaling circular solutions in textiles. With Patagonia's support, NFW will continue to innovate at the intersection of performance and sustainability, creating uncompromising material solutions.
To date, the materials industry has relied on plastics and plastic coatings to achieve the level of performance needed for active wear and other high-durability materials. As a finite resource, non-biodegradable, energy-intensive, fossil-based materials like polyester and polyurethane are unattainable to meet the needs of a growing world population and likewise protect precious natural resources.
Through its collaboration with NFW, Patagonia reaffirms its commitment to its customers to never compromise – on performance, on aesthetic, on responsibility for our planet.
"When it comes to performance, we've learned that nature does it best. We have been able to decisively prove that not only can natural materials perform just as well as synthetics, but unlike plastic-based materials, they can also sustainably scale," said Luke Haverhals, CEO and founder of NFW. "That's why we're thrilled to collaborate with Patagonia, who has long been a leader in demonstrating both the importance and the power of nature."
This partnership will further each brand's commitment to fighting the climate crisis by rethinking the way we source, use, and recycle truly circular materials. Natural Fiber Weldings' CLARUS® is the patented technology platform that uses a closed-loop chemistry process to engineer yarn structures in radical new ways. This allows natural fibers to compete with synthetics on every attribute consumers care about.
CLARUS' entire supply chain is designed for low environmental impact and transparency, from raw materials which are sourced locally, to end-product. Because the recycled yarns are composites of 100% natural materials, CLARUS fibers are entirely recyclable and designed for endless circulation.
"The ability to incorporate recycled natural fibers in a textile that is durable and has enhanced performance is an exciting and very innovative technology with potential for high impact in the industry," said Sara Hayes, Director of Materials Development of Patagonia. "NFW's fiber welding technology enables entirely natural materials to provide synthetic-equivalent performance properties, such as abrasion resistance and moisture management."
Natural Fiber Welding recently announced funding from BMW i Ventures and other partners to enable the company to scale commercial production of sustainable performance materials for automotive applications and beyond.
About NFW
Natural Fiber Welding, Inc. (NFW) is a company dedicated to revolutionizing the materials industry. We develop technologies based on the sustainable use of plants and natural fibers to create beautiful durable goods and textiles. Our technologies broaden the spectrum of what is possible from Nature's strength and diversity.
Leaning into our core competency of reformatting natural polymers, our first product in the marketplace, MIRUM®, was born to free product designers of the constraints inherent in using synthetic materials. MIRUM is made with natural polymers. Our finished materials are never coated in polyurethane and use no synthetic binders. From textures to complex constructions, the possibilities for customization are limitless.
We believe the best way to serve people is through mutual respect, including respect for our shared environment. NFW was founded in 2015 and is based in Peoria, Illinois. To learn more, please visit: http://www.naturalfiberwelding.com.
About Patagonia
We're in business to save our home planet.
Founded by Yvon Chouinard in 1973, Patagonia is an outdoor apparel company based in Ventura, California. A certified B-Corporation, the company is recognized internationally for its commitment to product quality and environmental activism—and its contributions of more than $115 million in grants and in-kind donations to date.
