LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NGA 911, LLC, a leading provider of Next Generation 9-1-1 solutions, today announced that Mike DeWeese joined the company as Vice President of Technology.
"We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the NGA 911 family. He shares our customer-centric focus, drive, and commitment to leading-edge technology that will bring our public safety customers into the 21st century and beyond," said Don Ferguson, NGA 911 CEO.
With an impressive 29 years of industry experience behind him, Mike's wealth of knowledge in public safety technology and infrastructure will be a crucial component in the continued growth of NGA 911.
"The dynamics, teamwork, and the company's 9-1-1 mission attracted me to the role," said Mike DeWeese, NGA 911 VP of Technology. "The drive to really move 9-1-1 forward was something I had not seen for a long time. I have been truly fortunate to have been a part of several 9-1-1 firsts in my career. I feel that NGA 911 is on track to make a difference in 9-1-1, and I wanted to help them move the mission along."
Prior to joining NGA 911, Mike was the VP of Technology at Intrado, where he was part of the vision for Next Generation 9-1-1 products. During his time at Intrado, Mike was a part of the company's growth and was either involved in or inspired the creation of several 9-1-1 products and service delivery networks such as Intrado A911, AT&T ESInet, Wireless location delivery and VIPER CPE.
About NGA 911
At NGA 911, we are on a mission to revolutionize communication on both sides of the 9-1-1 call. To accomplish the goal of 9-1-1 modernization, we partnered with Amazon Web Services to develop a cloud-based solution for the next generation of 9-1-1. With that comes enhanced cybersecurity, network resiliency, and more accurate call routing resulting in a more effective emergency response. Our solution improves capabilities with functionality, such as real-time text and location-based routing not available in the existing systems. Although PSAPs may not yet be ready for instant messaging, telematics, or medical alerts from wearable devices, our solution was developed with the future in mind and can deliver that information today.
