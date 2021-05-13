ST. LOUIS, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NGA Accelerator Powered by Capital Innovators is accepting applications for its second cohort. The St. Louis, Missouri based NGA Accelerator is managed through a Partnership Intermediary Agreement between the Missouri Technology Corporation (MTC), National Geospatial Agency (NGA), and Capital Innovators.
The accelerator collaboration, the first of its kind sponsored by a U.S. intelligence agency, aims to engage the geospatial ecosystem in the greater St. Louis region and beyond to develop innovations in geospatial technology through collaboration and a transfer of technology and subject matter expertise. The program is seeking novel geospatial based technology from early-stage companies that serve four core areas: data management; advanced analytics and modeling; data integrity and security; and artificial intelligence.
The value proposition is two-fold, said Josh White, NGA futures consultant. First, NGA has the opportunity to convey its needs directly to industry, which helps commercial vendors develop tech solutions tailored for the agency. Second, NGA galvanizes its workforce toward transparency, innovation and modernization.
Great innovation ecosystems are equipped to grow and attract talent, said Dedric Carter, Ph.D., chairman of Missouri Technology Corporation.
"The NGA, MTC and Capital Innovators collaboration is helping to fuel such an ecosystem by providing opportunities in the state for around eight promising early-stage geospatial sector companies from across the country. Bringing the best potential from near and far is the attractive force that we need to super-charge innovation." said Carter.
Companies selected to participate in the program will have access to incentives including a $100,000 non-dilutive grant, mentoring and coaching from subject matter experts from the NGA and Capital Innovators, investor connections and access to the greater Capital Innovators network, participation in a demo day in St. Louis, and more.
"The NGA Accelerator powered by Capital Innovators has been an amazing experience!" said Tyler Carter, COO and founder of InfraLytiks. "We jumped right in to discussing problem/solution fits with NGA during the first week of the accelerator. We have also been working with the Capital Innovators team to improve and develop other areas in our business including our internal operations and sales and marketing."
Early-stage geospatial technology companies from across the U.S. are invited to participate in the program. Applications will close June 23 at 11:59 p.m., CT. Additional information can be found on Capital Innovators website and at the link to the online application. https://capitalinnovators.com/nga-accelerator-program
About the NGA Accelerator:
The NGA Accelerator is a first-of-its-kind program that partners a leading government intelligence agency and a top-ranked accelerator to help advance cutting-edge innovations in the geospatial market. This unique 13-week program will provide startups the opportunity to engage directly with NGA and receive valuable feedback, connections, pilot opportunities, and unparalleled resources to help their businesses scale. The Accelerator is searching for best-in-breed businesses developing novel dual-use technologies (products that have both commercial and military uses), which will grow the number of geospatial solutions available to NGA. https://capitalinnovators.com/nga-accelerator-program
About the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency:
NGA delivers world-class geospatial intelligence that provides a decisive advantage to policymakers, warfighters, intelligence professionals and first responders. NGA is a unique combination of intelligence agency and combat support agency. It is the world leader in timely, relevant, accurate and actionable geospatial intelligence. NGA enables the U.S. intelligence community and the Department of Defense to fulfill the president's national security priorities to protect the nation. For more information about NGA, visit us online at http://www.nga.mil, Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard, SoundCloud or YouTube.
About the Missouri Technology Corporation:
The Missouri Technology Corporation is a public-private partnership created to promote entrepreneurship and foster the growth of new and emerging high-tech companies. MTC's vision is to transform Missouri through the power of entrepreneurship by serving as a catalyst for technology-based innovation to achieve sustainable economic growth and its mission is to provide leadership and make strategic investments that help entrepreneurs create and grow technology-based Missouri businesses. http://www.missouritechnology.com.
About Capital Innovators:
Capital Innovators provides top-ranked accelerator programs, venture fund management, and corporate innovation. It manages private and corporate venture funds focused on technology, consumer products, and energy innovations. Capital Innovators has helped scale over 140 companies and assisted them in raising over $400 MM in follow-on investment and creating over 2,000 jobs. https://capitalinnovators.com/
Approved for public release, 21-510
Media Contact
Jack Scatizzi, Missouri Technology Corporation, +1 (314) 626-5131, jack.scatizzi@missouritechnology.com
SOURCE Missouri Technology Corporation