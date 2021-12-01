ST. LOUIS, Mo., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NGA Accelerator Powered by Capital Innovators is accepting applications through Jan. 18 for the third cohort of startup companies to help the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency develop innovations in geospatial technology. The St. Louis based corporate accelerator is managed through a Partnership Intermediary Agreement between the Missouri Technology Corporation (MTC) and the NGA.
The accelerator is operated by Capital Innovators who recruits startups developing technology that can help address geospatial challenges that focus on government and industry opportunities in alignment with the NGA's technology focus areas, including data management and artificial intelligence.
Early-stage geospatial technology companies from across the U.S. are invited to apply to participate in the 13-week program.
Cohort three of the accelerator program will pair selected early-stage technology companies with problem owners from the NGA Research and Digital Innovation organizations, said Sarah Campbell, lead for NGA Research's Strategic Partnerships and Communications.
"Participants will tackle problems related to future data management and artificial intelligence technologies for operations," said Campbell. "NGA, in collaboration with MTC and Capital Innovators, hopes to help participating startups understand what we are looking for and what we need from tech providers as a DOD and Intelligence Community agency."
"The third cohort of the NGA Accelerator will bring the total number of companies introduced to St. Louis's rapidly growing Geospatial sector to 24," said Jack Scatizzi, Executive Director of MTC. "The growth of St. Louis's geospatial sector will continue to be a positive economic catalyst for Missouri."
Companies selected to participate in the program will have access to incentives including a $100,000 non-dilutive grant, office accommodations in St. Louis during the term of the program, mentoring and coaching from subject matter experts from the NGA and Capital Innovators, investor connections, and participation in a demonstration day. NGA's Moonshot Labs will host the accelerator cohort for in-person collaboration and events.
The accelerator collaboration, the first of its kind sponsored by a U.S. intelligence agency, aims to engage the geospatial ecosystem in the greater St. Louis region and beyond to develop innovations in geospatial technology through collaboration, transfer of technology, and subject matter expertise.
"This first of its kind program is already generating great success stories. The access that these startups are getting to NGA and the Capital Innovators network of investors and subject matter experts is a game changer," said Judy Sindecuse, CEO of Capital Innovators.
The application and additional information can be found on Capital Innovators website. https://capitalinnovators.com/nga-accelerator-program
About the NGA Accelerator:
The NGA Accelerator is a first-of-its-kind program that partners a leading government intelligence agency and a top-ranked accelerator to help advance cutting-edge innovations in the geospatial market. This unique 13-week program will provide startups the opportunity to engage directly with NGA and receive valuable feedback, connections, pilot opportunities, and unparalleled resources to help their businesses scale. The Accelerator is searching for best-in-breed businesses developing novel dual-use technologies (products that have both commercial and military uses), which will grow the number of geospatial solutions available to NGA. https://capitalinnovators.com/nga-accelerator-program
About the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency:
NGA delivers world-class geospatial intelligence that provides a decisive advantage to policymakers, warfighters, intelligence professionals and first responders. NGA is a unique combination of intelligence agency and combat support agency. It is the world leader in timely, relevant, accurate and actionable geospatial intelligence. NGA enables the U.S. intelligence community and the Department of Defense to fulfill the president's national security priorities to protect the nation. For more information about NGA, visit us online at http://www.nga.mil, Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard, SoundCloud or YouTube.
About the Missouri Technology Corporation:
The Missouri Technology Corporation is a public-private partnership created to promote entrepreneurship and foster the growth of new and emerging high-tech companies. MTC's vision is to transform Missouri through the power of entrepreneurship by serving as a catalyst for technology-based innovation to achieve sustainable economic growth and its mission is to provide leadership and make strategic investments that help entrepreneurs create and grow technology-based Missouri businesses. http://www.missouritechnology.com.
About Capital Innovators:
Capital Innovators provides top-ranked accelerator programs, venture fund management, and corporate innovation. It manages private and corporate venture funds focused on technology, consumer products, and energy innovations.
Capital Innovators has helped scale 136 companies and assisted them in raising over $400 MM in follow-on investment and creating over 2,000 jobs. https://capitalinnovators.com/
NGA's Moonshot Labs:
Moonshot Labs is an innovation tech hub that provides an unclassified environment for exploring and developing solutions that align with NGA's operational requirements. Moonshot Labs is located in downtown St Louis at the T-REX building.
Approved for public release #22-088
