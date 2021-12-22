CANTON, Ga., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NGS announced today that they have procured private equity capital from Turning Basin Capital ("TBC") and Vigeo Investments ("Vigeo"). The company plans to use the capital for acquisitions, with one company already in negotiation and others lined up for discussion.
"This capital investment marks a milestone in our company's history," states James Beale, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of NGS. "It serves as the catalyst for the next level of NGS' growth, industry leadership, and opportunity for our employees, customers, and partners."
Founded in 2009 by James Beale and Patrick Coyle, NGS has grown to become the industry leading dealer-installer in America of 3M Window Film, Riot Glass™, Printed Graphics, and Signage. Offering security, energy, and branding retrofits for buildings, the company's mission is to protect people and property, preserve the planet, and create beauty by making buildings better. The company averages over 5,000 projects per year, and executed over 6,000 installations in 2021.
Beale and Coyle will continue their roles as Managing Partners, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the company, and each have a seat on the newly formed Board of Directors. TBC and Vigeo also have a seat on the Board, and will serve as strategic partners for NGS as they navigate previously uncharted territories of growth through acquisition.
"We are excited to partner with NGS to build upon NGS' success and solidify their national leadership status," states Tom Willingham, Managing Director at TBC.
Adds Steven Folse, Managing Director of Vigeo: "The building security and energy efficiency markets are fast growing verticals which will benefit from a continued focus on reducing energy consumption, building hardening, and favorable regulatory drivers. We are excited to partner with NGS and its best-in-class leadership team, which is equipped to scale and piece together a very fragmented market."
The transaction closed on November 9, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
To learn more about NGS, visit http://www.filmsandgraphics.com.
About Turning Basin Capital
Turning Basin Capital is a private equity firm with a unique focus on lower-middle market companies providing services and products to the critical infrastructure, energy, health and safety, and environmental protection and compliance market sectors. TBC provides capital and strategic support, working with its partner management teams, to drive growth and long-term value creation. For more information, visit http://www.turningbasin.com.
About Vigeo Investments
Vigeo Investments is a private family office based in Denver. Vigeo holds a diversified portfolio of operating companies, real estate and other private investments. Vigeo seeks to invest in operating companies via control or minority investments in promising middle market companies primarily across the Industrial, Infrastructure, Business Services and Consumer Products markets. For more information, visit http://www.vigeoinvest.com.
