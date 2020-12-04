RentVue_CEO_and_COO.jpg

RentVue CEO and COO

 By RentVue

MANCHESTER, N.H., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RentVue participated in the NH Tech Alliance Innovation Summit 2020 along with six other local startups on December 3rd. The CEO and COO of RentVue delivered a message outlining their innovative business model and vision for the future of property management. After all six startups had the opportunity to pitch their business, a poll was opened for the live-streamed event members to vote. RentVue was picked as the Summit 2020 People's Choice Award.

RentVue About:

RentVue's mission is to replace the outdated fee-based property management model with a full-service automated property management tool that gives everyone access to the resources, support, and technology needed to compete and succeed in today's rental market, and do it for a fraction of the cost.

Contact:
info@rentvue.com
www.rentvue.com

 

