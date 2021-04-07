CONCORD, Mass., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Horizon Communications Corp. (NHC), THE Communications STACK Provider™ supporting SMB and Enterprise businesses in North America with their VoIP, UCaaS, Contact Center, Collaboration, SD-WAN, Security, Network aggregation and Managed Services needs, has partnered with Check Point Software Technologies® (CHKP), headquartered in Tel Aviv Israel, to launch NHC's cloud-first Security Suite.
In 2020, Gartner® named Check Point Software Technologies a leader in their Network Firewalls Magic Quadrant. Additionally, Check Point's ability to integrate soundly with NHC's SD-WAN service, provided upstream by VMware, guided NHC to choose Check Point as their new Network Security partner. Check Point's deep product bench will allow NHC to expand security capabilities at the customer edge while developing an onramp to the emerging Secure Access Service Edge (SASE).
"The market landscape has been changing so rapidly, especially with last year's lockdown and pivot to a distributed workforce model. We recognized quickly that our customers require a robust yet flexible solution as it relates to securing their network both at the branch level and at their extended branches, á la their employee homes", said Stephen Gibbs, President and Chief Operation Officer, NHC. "The partnership we're announcing today allows NHC to dive headfirst into expanding our customer security footing with a cloud-first solution which effectively expands our customer's edge network and secures it from threats both known and unknown. Coupled with our Managed Service, STACKGuard, which provides customers with visibility and network event resolution, NHC is yet again at the front of aggregating technology with a focus on the customer experience."
NHC's initial market offering will be focused on securing the customer's network edge through the release of the following two products:
NHC EdgeSecure™ - A small footprint virtual security gateway with advanced threat prevention that can be centrally deployed and managed within minutes, making it an ideal security solution for branch offices. EdgeSecure operates as a Virtual Network Function (VNF) on our Software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) branch office appliances to provide comprehensive threat-prevention security, zero-day protection, agile delivery, management and automation. Customers have full control of security policy and data, satisfying privacy and regulation requirements. EdgeSecure provides organizations of all sizes with integrated, advanced threat prevention, reducing complexity and lowering the total cost of ownership. Unlike other solutions that only detect threats, EdgeSecure prevents threats with Check Point's SandBlast Zero-Day Protection. Sandblast Zero-Day is a cloud-hosted sandboxing technology where files are quickly quarantined and inspected, running in a virtual sandbox to discover malicious behavior before it enters your network. Malware is detected during the exploit phase, even before hackers can apply evasion techniques attempting to bypass the sandbox. This innovative solution combines cloud-hosted Edge Gateway-level inspection and OS-level sandboxing to prevent infection from the most dangerous exploits and zero-day and targeted attacks. The solution also includes Application Control and URL Filtering to enforce safe web use. IPS, Anti-Bot and Antivirus protection from known threats, and HTTPS inspection safeguards from threats trying to hide inside encrypted HTTPS channels. Benefits include:
- Lightweight VM designed for the WAN edge
- 1GB of memory, 1GB of disk, 1 CPU core
- Automated sites on-boarding
- Cloud management
- Inbound and outbound traffic inspection
- Maintain privacy and compliance
NHC CloudSecure™ - Network security as a service, CloudSecure, is a cloud-hosted network threat prevention service offering a maintenance-free, comprehensive, affordable security solution for remote sites and branch offices. CloudSecure seamlessly delivers the latest and most comprehensive cyber security available, protecting branch offices from the latest generation of targeted and advanced cyber threats. CloudSecure doesn't burden IT staff with deploying or maintaining dedicated hardware and supports adding advanced threat prevention capabilities on top of existing routers or SD-WAN deployments. With a simple and easy setup process, network traffic from existing SD-WAN edge devices are tunneled to a primary cloud-based network security service at a near-by location. A second connection provides redundancy. This ensures branch offices stay connected. As an Outbound network firewall, features include Application Control, URL Filtering (SWG), Content Awareness (DLP), IPS, Anti-Bot, Antivirus, SandBlast Threat Emulation (sandboxing) Protocols Inspected All ports, all protocols including SSL/TLS Applications and Websites 110+ categories and granular control of 8,000+ applications Data Types 40+ pre-defined data types including PCI, PII, HIPAA, source code and more. Benefits include:
- Latest and always up-to-date security
- Elastic and scalable
- Under 50 milliseconds latency
- Ensures 99.999% uptime
- APIs automate on-boarding new sites
- GRE or IPsec tunnels ensure privacy
For more information about NHC's new Security Suite offerings, please contact our Channel Sales team at channelsales@nhcgrp.com to learn more.
ABOUT NHC
Founded in 2002 as a registered public utility, NHC delivers a single path to all legacy and complex technologies on a single invoice, managed through a single pain of glass, and with streamlined 100% stateside support teams. There's no need to go anywhere else for any communication solution. NHC service offerings include:
- VoIP
- Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)
- Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS)
- Collaboration services
- Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN)
- Security as-a-Service (SECaaS)
- Software as-a-Service (SaaS)
- Plain Old Telephone Service (POTS)
- Fiber | Broadband
- LtE/5G Connectivity
- Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS)
- Managed Services
NHC tailors each solution to our end customer needs through an account management model pioneered by our founders. A genome, which includes in-depth analysis and understanding of an organization's present critical requirements while remaining mindful of their future growth needs. NHC Key Differentiators of NHC include:
- Underlay Network delivery anywhere in North America
- Cloud-first Overlay services delivered over any network
- Project Management to scale from service delivery to Day-2 support
- Transparent online portal for a single pane of glass view
- Service analytics and detailed reporting of technology use
- Network event visibility and control
NHC is THE Communications STACK Provider™ for modern SMB and Enterprise businesses, as well as regional Government Agencies. For more information, please visit nhcgrp.com. You can follow NHC on social by the handle #stackNHC.
