CONCORD, Mass., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Horizon Communications (NHC), THE Communications STACK Provider™ offering communications solutions for SMB to enterprise businesses and organizations nationwide, expands its STACK solutions to include secure, cloud-based fax services.
NHC is enhancing its cloud-based eFax offering to include fax encryption using Transport Layer Security (TLS). This encrypted inbound and outbound fax service meets or exceeds all secure communications requirements as defined in HIPAA's Omnibus Final Rule for medical records transmission and management. Transport Layer Security replaces older Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) protocols and is recommended by the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) for all fax transmissions that require a secure transmission over public internet, including all medical, legal, financial, and government use.
Chris Soucie, Director of Product and Brand at NHC said, "We chose j2 Global®, Inc. as our underlying wholesale carrier of cloud-based eFax services nearly 10 years ago. They are the market leader for cloud-based faxing. Cloud faxing has substantial advantages over customer-owned fax servers and fax machines. Benefits include economical, high-volume faxing, remote staff use anywhere internet is available, ease of integration to Microsoft Outlook and 365, SAP and Gmail, direct API integration within customer applications, unmatched reliability of 99.5% uptime, redundancy of critical elements in the cloud, largest selection of local and toll-free fax numbers worldwide, admin portal, and the savings that comes from not having any fax related CPE. Our new secure eFax now brings all of those features and advantages to the medical, legal, and financial communities that demand totally secure faxing."
John Mannion, VP of Partnerships and Alliances at j2 Global®, Inc., expressed "j2/eFax – now Consensus – is very excited about partnering with NHC & offering HIPAA-compliant cloud fax. NHC has been a terrific partner, and we look forward to building an even stronger alliance."
NHC VP of Technology, Eric Anderson said, "Secure eFax is aligned with our overall strategy to offer a variety of network security solutions, including our CloudSecureTM and EdgeSecureTM services. Secure eFax service is HITRUST CSF certified, meets all HIPPA, HITECH, TruSight, and PCI (merchant) requirements, and we provide both Business Associate Agreements (BAA) and SOC 2 Type 2 reports annually. It's also certified under SAP's latest BC-SMTP requirements for easy integration into any SAP environment."
About eFax Corporate:
eFax Corporate is the world's leading enterprise-grade digital cloud fax technology solution, with more than 11 million customers worldwide. From mid-sized organizations to large enterprises across the globe to customized application faxing via APIs, eFax Corporate makes it possible to streamline the exchange of business-critical documents and eliminates the costly infrastructure of an in-house fax network. eFax Corporate is a brand of the j2 Cloud Connect division of j2 Global®, Inc. and a registered trademark of j2 Cloud Services™, Inc. and j2 Global Holdings Ltd. Learn more at enterprise.efax.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.
About NHC:
New Horizon Communications is a business telecommunications leader serving customers since 2002. NHC offers solutions utilizing all legacy and complex communications technologies delivered on a single invoice, managed through a single, transparent, online portal using a single pane of glass view with streamlined 100% stateside support teams focused on the customer's experience from design, quoting, provisioning, project management, billing, and repair. We are a fully-certified, regulated telephone utility in 49 states plus DC. NHC service solutions include: VoIP, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), contact center as a service (CCaaS), collaboration services, software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), security as a service (SECaaS), software as a service (SaaS), plain old telephone service (POTS), fiber | broadband, LtE/5G connectivity, hardware as a service (HaaS), and managed services.
NHC is THE Communications STACK Provider™ for modern SMB and enterprise businesses, as well as government agencies. For more information, please visit nhcgrp.com. You can follow NHC on social by the handle #stackNHC.
