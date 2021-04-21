ST. CATHERINES, Ontario, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Niagara-based Proptech startup Tenantcube announced today its participation in venture capitalist firm Accel's Accelerator Program along with the inclusion of notable property management and tech leaders into its advisory team. With this backing, Tenantcube is all set to disrupt the renting experience for landlords, small property managers and tenants, alike.
Founder Andrews Moses and Co-founder Vijayasekar Durairaju were elated to participate in The Founder Stack SaaS '20 Cohort by Accel. As Accel India's latest domain-specific stack, this program seeks to provide founders and their teams with valuable knowledge and insights that will help them create scalable companies from inception. Andrews was quick to point out that being part of the Flagship Event, the first of its kind from Accel, added clarity to his endeavor.
"Being selected in the Program is in itself an achievement", says Andrews. "Making it to the 15 team cohort from a 450 strong list of SaaS applicants has boosted the morale of everyone involved with Tenantcube".
As it continues to grow and gain momentum, Tenantcube has also attracted notable investors into its midst. With the goal of relieving pain points across all stages of the property management lifecycle, Tenantcube has caught the eye of key players in the segment.
John Yardley was the first angel investor in Tenantcube and was drawn to Andrews' story and concept right from the get-go. When Andrews talked of his early landlord experience it reminded John of his first (and only) foray into being a landlord. John's first year of landlord experience was with terrific tenants who maintained the house immaculately, paid on time, and who were always prompt and very pleasant with communications. Thinking, then, that being a landlord was easy, it was all downhill from there with two bad experiences in a row with non-payments of rent, extremely poor housekeeping culminating in a difficult eviction situation with the last tenant. Therefore, Tenantcube immediately appealed to John and, along with Andrews' skillset and energy, encouraged him to come onboard to invest and assist with Tenantcube's solutions to create a great landlord/tenant experience.
It didn't stop there. Andrews took every effort to run and re-run his idea with different people and communities to make sure he was on the right track. He got in touch with the CEO of The Innovate Niagara, Jeff Chesebrough who in association with MaRS Discovery District helped him with every report, every detail that he needed to thoroughly understand the market, making his research a worthwhile & fool-proof effort.
The most recent investor to come onboard is Rob Dawson, Founder and CEO of Vensuris Group of Companies. Rob is a serial entrepreneur in Saas and a real estate developer. Having founded, acquired, scaled and operated several companies across technology, software and real estate, Rob brings a rich experience and high performance entrepreneurial process to Tenantcube as a strategic advisor. Both Rob and Andrews recognize the extreme shortage of housing and property management tools and want to proactively be part of the solution.
"From the instant I met Andrews, I knew he was exactly the type of person I wanted to support and work with," explained Rob. "He had a sound business idea that could create lasting disruption in the industry, and really help a lot of people along the way."
Tenantcube was born as an innovative solution to a personal challenge faced by being a landlord and is now ideally poised to redefine the existing landscape of Property Management. With elaborate expansion targets in sight, Tenantcube is all set to be the norm for renting and leasing across North America. The company already has more than 50 happy beta customers testing out the product while the team is busy building a better rental experience platform for all.
About Tenantcube
Tenantcube is a digital renting experience platform that brings all the steps involved in the renting process to one place. For tenants, the platform helps to create a profile that will bring the landlord to look favorably on their application. Using Tenantcube, tenants can securely create rental applications, store all required documents in one easy to access place and re-use the application until they find the right home. At the other end, landlords and property managers can vet the applications to their advertised listings with ease. Moreover, the process is 100% digital with screening, onboarding and singing of the e-lease being facilitated through the platform. Everyone has been a landlord or tenant at some point in their lives and is all too familiar with the difficulties that accompany it. Tenantcube helps its users to find their way out of that particular bottleneck and into simple, secure rental experiences.
