SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Networks , the Open Visibility Platform pioneer, today announced that Niagara Networks has joined with Netsweeper, the internet content filtering and web security solution provider, to ease the deployment of advanced, AI-driven internet content filtering and ensure lower total cost of ownership (TCO). Niagara Network's Open Visibility Platform enables carrier-grade agile security deployment with hyperconverged packet brokering for pervasive network visibility. Serving as an open deployment hub, the Open Visibility Platform hosts Netsweeper directly inside the Network Packet Broker and provides it with the appropriate, pre-processed, and decrypted network traffic to deliver comprehensive content visibility and control to SecOps.
"We are always looking for ways to offer our web filtering solution at a lower TCO for our customers to maximize the value of using Netsweeper," said Perry Roach, chief executive officer, Netsweeper. "Niagara Networks helps us achieve that ease and value and enables us to deploy a highly resilient and scalable solution."
"Internet and web content filtering is still a core tenant of comprehensive security and critical for the policy enforcement and compliance of many organizations," said Ben Askarinam, founder and chief executive officer, Niagara Networks. "We are pleased to partner with Netsweeper to offer easy, flexible, cost-effective deployments of these critical solutions and to extend their use for greater protection from Internet threats."
With the combined Niagara Networks and Netsweeper solution organizations have important benefits, including:
- Increased content visibility and pervasive content inspection on a single platform for low TCO and greatest flexibility
- Reduction or elimination of blind spots or loopholes for dangerous or unauthorized content and search results with the ability to selectively inspect encrypted traffic
- AI-driven internet filtering for accuracy and completeness
- Zero latency, flawless failover and carrier-grade performance and scale
- In-line or out-of-band deployments with options for DNS routing and full packet visibility
Netsweeper is a Niagara Networks Visibility Alliance Program Partner.
About Netsweeper
Netsweeper is a leading provider of application and internet content classification and filtering solutions for educational institutions, government organizations, businesses, service providers, carriers, and OEM partners around the world. The Netsweeper platform provides web security tools necessary to ensure a safe, positive, and productive Internet environment and allows users to optimize network usage at low total cost of ownership.
Founded in 1999, Netsweeper is headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, with offices in the UK, Dubai, India, and Canada, plus additional distributors in Australia, the United States, Middle East, and South America.
About Niagara Networks
Niagara Networks™ is a Silicon Valley-based company and pioneer of the Open Visibility Platform™ to bring desperately needed agility to network security. Niagara advanced packet brokers, bypass switches, network TAPs enables organizations to establish a deployment hub, solving the traditional problems of deployments while upholding network performance and reliability and maintaining security. Niagara also offers openness and flexibility to accommodate any solution, even proprietary and home-grown ones. Niagara Networks provides high-performance, high-reliability network visibility and traffic delivery solutions for the world's most demanding service provider and enterprise environments. Our intelligent visibility cross-connect solutions are installed in the world's most prominent networks, empowering Security and Network Operations Centers (SOC/NOC) in top carriers and enterprises with end-to-end visibility and actionable traffic intelligence across physical and virtual networks.