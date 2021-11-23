SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alongside Niantic, the company that created Pokemon Go, Fold, the leading bitcoin rewards and payments app, unveils the first-ever augmented reality (AR) bitcoin earning feature in the metaverse. Fold AR, currently available for users to play in beta in the Fold App, allows users to earn bitcoin and in-app benefits by exploring their physical surroundings. Niantic, the leader in augmented reality, is working with Fold to build the next iteration of the AR experience.
"This is the easiest, most fun way to get your first piece of bitcoin," expressed Fold CEO Will Reeves. "Anyone can use our app to earn bitcoin and other rewards by exploring the world around them. For us, it's always been important to make participating in the bitcoin economy easy for anyone, regardless of education or technical expertise."
Instead of finding rare creatures in the world around you, Fold users will be able to discover and collect bitcoin and other prizes around them, thanks in part to Niantic's state-of-the-art, planet-scale, augmented reality platform tech.
Meghan Hughes of Niantic commented, "We see a future where our platform technology and AR tools pave the way for new entertainment experiences and real-world connections Games always help us push the boundaries of technology and allow us to incubate some of our most audacious thinking, but we see incredible opportunity in multiple categories including payments. Working with Fold, which has always been at the forefront of making bitcoin accessible, is a perfect collaboration for Niantic and a great use case for augmented reality."
The initial rollout of Fold AR on November 23rd, 2021 will allow a small number of users to access the experience for a limited time each day. Access will increase from November 23rd onwards. Fold Visa Debit Cardholders will be able to collect special rewards and powers that increase their bitcoin cashback rewards in the AR experience.
Download Fold to try out Fold AR beta today: https://foldapp.com/features/bitcoin-augmented-reality
About Fold
Fold offers bitcoin cashback via its Visa debit card and mobile application. Fold enables its customers to earn bitcoin on everything they do: spending, saving and investing. Cardholders can win up to 100% back on every purchase, or even a whole bitcoin.
About Niantic
Niantic is a leading AR product and platform company, inspiring people to explore the world, together. Our products, Ingress, Pokemon GO, and Pikmin Bloom, reach hundreds of millions of Niantic explorers globally. The Lightship Platform offers creators cross-platform API's and tools that simplify the development of AR applications for current and future mobile devices. For more information, visit http://www.NianticLabs.com and Twitter @nianticlabs.
