LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Niche Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate brokerage that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into boutique brands and businesses. The partnership will enable Niche Real Estate to continue transforming the buying and selling experience for its clientele — now with the added power of the most advanced platform in the industry.
Niche Real Estate, founded by Chelby Crawford, has assisted buyers and sellers of Southern California residential properties for nearly two decades. Crawford represents many VIP and high-profile clients, including CFOs, CEOs, athletes, and entertainers in the purchase and sale of upscale condos, homes, and one-of-a-kind estates. Her undisputed knowledge and market expertise have resulted in a five-star client rating for 10 years straight. Crawford also has a long history of community involvement and received the Humanitarian of the Year award from the Pasadena-Foothills Association of REALTORS® in 2019. She received the International President's Elite Award for sales production in 2020 and leads in the top 2% of her network worldwide.
Partnering with Side will ensure Niche Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while allowing its agents to continue delivering premium services to their clients. Niche Real Estate is fully supported by a one-of-a-kind premium brokerage platform, which provides transaction management, property marketing, lead generation, business growth opportunities, vendor management, and infrastructure solutions.
"I've always been fiercely independent, which is why I founded Niche Real Estate," said Crawford. "I wanted Niche to have tools and services commensurate with those of the big-box brokerages, but I also wanted to offer my clients a personalized, boutique experience. Side streamlines my business and allows me to give my clients the best of both worlds."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Niche Real Estate
Backed by decades of industry expertise and inspired by its passion for people, architecture, and interior design, Niche Real Estate is transforming Southern California real estate. The team curates and manages every detail of the transaction with exacting attention and discretion, whether representing an upscale condo or selling a one-of-a-kind estate. Niche Real Estate's savvy marketing strategies, sharp market insight, and steady patience have helped it maintain a 100% client satisfaction rating. To learn more, visit http://www.nichere.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
