NEW YORK, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SGBI) today announced a multi-year renewal agreement under which Nielsen will provide a comprehensive suite of measurement services for all of Sinclair's 191 local television stations and one regional cable news channel in 89 markets, 22 regional sports network brands, several Digital Television Networks, as well as its cable network Tennis Channel. This agreement includes Nielsen Scarborough, Ad Intel, Arianna and Grabix, as well as Digital in TV ratings measurement in select markets and platforms.
"As Sinclair has acquired and diversified its portfolio of media platforms, Nielsen's solutions continue to be utilized across these assets including local TV measurement solutions for regional sports networks and out-of-home services," said Catherine Herkovic, EVP and Managing Director, Nielsen Local. "We are proud to extend our longstanding alliance with Sinclair to power its strategic measurement initiatives that deliver bottom-line results relied upon by advertisers."
In October, Nielsen announced that it had completed a major transformation of its local television business combining advanced meter technology, big data and people-powered panels into its Local TV measurement service. This announcement of new currency measurement marked the capstone of a comprehensive overhaul across 208 local markets.
About Nielsen
Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media, the arbiter of truth for media markets, provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.
Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.
An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.