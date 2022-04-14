NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Nielsen's common stock.

The dividend is payable on June 16, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2022.

ABOUT NIELSEN  

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on social media.

Investor Relations: Sara Gubins, sara.gubins@nielsen.com 

Media Relations: Connie Kim, connie.kim@nielsen.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nielsen-declares-quarterly-dividend-301526317.html

SOURCE Nielsen Holdings plc

