- Revenues of $1,496 million decreased 8.1% on a reported basis and decreased 5.9% on a constant currency basis - Diluted net loss per share of $(0.08) and adjusted earnings per share of $0.41 - Revising 2020 guidance: raising adjusted EPS range and adjusted EBITDA margin target, tightening Free Cash Flow range - Broad-based optimization plan announced in July to drive approximately $250 million permanent run-rate savings - Continued progress on positioning Nielsen Global Connect as a standalone public company