COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nikola Labs, Inc. announced today that Bill Lutz, President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Advanced Technology Services Inc. (ATS), a global solutions leader in technology-driven industrial maintenance and MRO asset management, has joined its Board of Directors. Lutz oversees the ATS strategy and executional excellence across global operations and has over three decades of business and finance experience in manufacturing, consumer products and service industries.
"ATS is an important partner with Nikola Labs, and Bill's experience in global manufacturing has been invaluable," explained Nikola Labs Director and CEO, Brian Graham. "As we continue our rapid growth and execute our international expansion plans, Bill's knowledge, insights and leadership will be a terrific asset to the Nikola Labs Board of Directors."
Before joining ATS in 2009 as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Lutz served as CFO for Salton, Inc., a leading global designer, marketer and distributor of branded, high-quality small appliances and electronics. Prior, he led the corporate consolidation and subsidiary accounting group at Capital One Financial and held various leadership roles at AT&T and Viasystems. Lutz is a graduate of Rutgers University where he received a Bachelor of Science and an MBA.
To learn more about Nikola Labs Board of Directors, visit http://www.nikola.tech/directors.
About Nikola Labs, Inc.: Nikola Labs simplifies predictive maintenance and eliminates unplanned downtime for global manufacturers. A leader in sensor-based reliability solutions, our rapidly deployable, full-service, remote monitoring solution, Vero, monitors the health of critical manufacturing equipment through a network of wireless vibration and temperature sensors while machine learning and certified vibration experts analyze the data and create prescriptive and predictive maintenance alerts so machines can be repaired before failure. A spinout of the Ohio State University, Nikola Labs was founded in 2014. Visit http://www.nikola.tech.
