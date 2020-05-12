MELVILLE, N.Y., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nikon Inc. announced the new Z 50 Creator's Kit, an essential toolkit for creators, bloggers, vloggers, DIYers, travelers, video hobbyists and storytellers who want to explore the limits of their creativity. The Z 50 Creator's Kit delivers exciting versatility in a portable package, making it the perfect all-in-one bundle to match your creative potential.
"The new Nikon Z 50 Creator's Kit puts a mirrorless camera and the most popular must-have accessories in the hands of creators looking to capture and share stories in a unique way," said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. "We are providing the means for creators to share their creativity through rich content creation, whether you are an artist, a director, a foodie, a portrait maker, a fashion designer or anyone streaming to their friends or fans."
The cornerstone of the kit is the compact and lightweight Nikon Z 50 mirrorless camera, which offers extensive multimedia capabilities including 4K Ultra HD capture, 1080p slow-motion capture and in-camera time-lapses and creative filters. Great for capturing selfies and vlogging, the Z 50 is equipped with a 3.2" flip-down LCD screen for simple framing, and built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi® connectivity for easy sharing. Paired with the Nikon Z 50 is the NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR, the smallest and lightest NIKKOR Z lens that captures the sweet spot of the zoom range for video. This stabilized lens is also great for capturing street photography, candid portraits, landscapes, and close-ups, or can be used for video conferencing.
The Z 50 Creator's Kit is also ready to be used as a webcam through the use of optional Third party video capture software* such as Ecamm Live (Mac) or Sparkocam (Windows) through USB or through third party hardware such as Elgato Camlink, AVerMedia ExtremeCap UVC-BU110, etc. For more information and to learn how to do this, visit www.nikonusa.com/livestreaming-how-to.
The Nikon Z 50 Creator's Kit includes:
- Nikon Z 50 camera body
- NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens
- SmallRig Vlogging Mounting Plate
- Joby GorillaPod 3K
- RØDE VideoMicro Microphone
- Nikon Travel Kit Bag
- Free access to Nikon School Online Class - Creator's Mindset: Creating Video Content with the Z 50
All You Need to Get Started with the Included Accessories:
- Designed specifically for the Nikon Z 50, the low profile SmallRig LCN2525 Vlogging mounting plate relocates and adds an additional tripod thread (1/4"- 20 mount) to let users easily use the flip-down LCD screen for selfie-style video and vlogging, while multiple accessories can be used with the side-mounted cold shoe.
- The Joby GorillaPod 3K provides extended reach whether capturing selfies or livestreaming, plus it can be used as a compact tripod when needed. Its sturdy, flexible legs can stand on virtually any surface or securely wrap around any object for stable composing and shooting.
- The compact RØDE VideoMicro microphone easily attaches to the Z 50's hot shoe or the SmallRig bracket to capture pristine audio, whether recording a short film, streaming, or teleconferencing.
- As part of the kit, creators can learn directly from Kitty Peters with free access to her Nikon School Online class, "Creator's Mindset: Creating Video Content with Z 50," which offers simple tricks to creating compelling content and getting started with the Z 50.
- The Nikon Z 50 Creator's Kit also comes with a custom Nikon Travel Kit bag with convertible straps.
The Nikon Z 50 Creators Kit will be available starting on Thursday, May 21 for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $1,149.95**, representing a savings versus buying the components separately. For more information about the new Nikon Z 50 Creator's Kit as well as Nikon's full line of imaging products, please visit www.nikonusa.com.
For those looking to explore the endless possibilities of what they can create with the Nikon Z 50 Creator's Kit, be sure to explore Nikon's selection of events, activities and inspiring content on NikonUSA.com/CreatorsHour.
