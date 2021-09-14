NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce the NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2, a versatile and compact prime lens for the mirrorless Z system. This lens straddles the wide-angle and normal-length fields of view and is characterized by its adaptability for use in a variety of shooting scenarios.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1664000-REG/nikon_nikkor_z_40mm_f_2.html

  • Z-Mount Lens/FX Format
  • Aperture Range: f/2 to f/16
  • Compact, Pancake Design

Equally at home on FX- or DX-format bodies, this sleek lens is wide enough for street shooting and landscapes but selective enough for portraiture and detail shooting, too. The bright f/2 maximum aperture also means it's capable in low-light conditions and can control depth of field for isolating subjects with selective focus. Additionally, a rounded 9-blade diaphragm contributes to a desirable smooth bokeh quality.

As such a small and simple lens, there isn't too much to its physical design beyond a single programmable control ring, which can be set to adjust manual focus, aperture, or a variety of other camera settings. And, inside, there's a stepping AF motor that offers fast, smooth, and quiet autofocus performance with minimal focus breathing to suit both photo and video applications.

Learn More about Nikon Nikkor Z 40mm F2 Lens at B&H Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/nikon-introduces-compact-nikkor-z-40mm-f2-lens

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years. 

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/ 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nikon-launches-sleek-versatile-nikkor-z-40mm-f2-lens-more-info-at-bh-301375879.html

SOURCE B&H Photo

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.