LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nikon Optical USA Inc. has selected Sunbit, the buy now, pay later (BNPL) technology for everyday needs and services, as the preferred financing solution for independent optical practices offering patients premium Nikon Lenswear lenses. To launch this partnership, Nikon Optical in cooperation with Sunbit, will be offering an exclusive promotion for independent Eye Care Professionals (ECPs) who offer Nikon Lenswear and Sunbit to their customers.
Sunbit offers optical consumers the ability to pay for purchases over time, getting the eyewear they need when they need it. The application process takes just 30-seconds, with approximately 90% of patients approved and all qualified optical consumers receiving an option to split their purchases into interest-free monthly payments.
"One of Nikon Optical's goals within the independent ECP market has been to enhance the consumer experience through high quality branded lenses and increase the capture rate of their patients," said Everest Pandya, Director of Business Development for Nikon Optical US. "Sunbit's easy to use platform and high approval rates make them the perfect technology partner to join forces with a global brand like Nikon to achieve this goal for all ECPs and consumers. We're very excited as our partnership with Sunbit will allow consumers to see without compromise and increase accessibility of Nikon Optical's advanced lenses for everyone."
Over the years, Nikon Optical US Inc. has established itself as the perfect partner to help create future value for Independent Eyecare Professionals (ECPs). Our highly recognized consumer brand, streamlined product offerings coupled with our highly experienced lab and consistent turnaround times allow independent ECPs to clearly stand out from their competition. This partnership is the coming together of two organizations with the mission to support and foster sustainable growth for all independent ECPs.
"We're impressed with Nikon Optical's commitment to ensuring that consumers have access to high-quality eyewear lenses, and proud to have been selected as their preferred BNPL partner," said Brett Walisever, Senior Director of Business Development, Optical, of Sunbit. "Our footprint in the optical market continues to grow, with 150 locations being added every month. Independent Eyecare Professionals will benefit from the partnership, as will consumers, who will now have options instead of tradeoffs when it comes to getting the eyewear that they need."
Ask your Nikon Lenswear representative for more information or visit optical.sunbit.com/nikon to learn more.
# # #
About Nikon:
Nikon, whose name is synonymous with "the world's finest lenses", has been providing millions of people across the world and beyond, with a sharper point of view through the most trusted and sought-after optical products for over 100 years.
Nikon is a leader in ophthalmic lens technology. Nikon holds claim to a series of firsts; High-index 1.74 material, the first clear lens that filters blue lights, the first customized single vision lens to name a few. Nikon continues to strive to be a leader in technological advancement in the ophthalmic lens industry, with the development of advanced digital lens designs and innovative coatings.
About Sunbit:
Sunbit is the preferred buy now, pay later technology for everyday needs and services. Sunbit eases the stress of buying everyday things by offering fast, fair and transparent payment options to people everywhere. Our technology is offered in-store and online at more than 8,000 locations, including 1 in 4 auto dealership service centers, optical practices, dentist offices, veterinary practices and specialty healthcare services. All loans are made by Transportation Alliance Bank, Inc., dba TAB Bank, which determines qualifications for and terms of credit.
Follow Sunbit:
Media Contact:
SOURCE Sunbit