NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce the first macro lenses for Nikon's Z-series mirrorless cameras: the NIKKOR Z MC 50mm f/2.8 and 105mm f/2.8 VR S—both providing 1:1 life-size magnification. Perfect for small subjects, close-ups, and creative applications, these lenses balance exacting optical performance with low distortion. Together, the duo allows Nikon mirrorless shooters to achieve a 1:1 magnification ratio with a native Z-mount lens instead of needing to rely on an adapter and F-mount lenses or extension tubes. Whether you are photographing flowers, insects, jewelry, portraits, or other creative macro subjects, these lenses promise exacting image rendering with minimal distortion.

Nikon just announced the first macro lenses to join the Z-mount lineup: the NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S and 50mm f/2.8.

The Nikon 105mm f/2.8 VR S, the newest member of the premium S-series of lenses, features a dual motor multi-focus STM system for quick, quiet, and reliable focusing as close as 11.4 inches (0.29m). A manual focusing ring is also included for fine tuning focus. At its closest range, the maximum aperture of the lens bumps up to f/4.5. To keep images sharp, the 105mm offers 5 stops of vibration reduction and 5-axis stabilization when used with a Z-series camera.

Nikon NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S Lens 

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1644173-REG/nikon_nikkor_z_micro_105mm.html

Key Features

  • Z-Mount Lens/FX Format
  • 11.4" Minimum Focus
  • 1:1 Magnification
  • Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/32
  • Nano Crystal and ARNEO Coatings
  • Dual Motor Multi Focus STM AF System
  • VR Image Stabilization
  • Weather-Sealed Construction

Optically, this lens uses Nano Crystal Coat and ARNEO Coating to cut back on distortion for sharp, consistent image rendering. A digital display is incorporated on the lens barrel to easily keep track of aperture and subject distance. For a tailored shooting experience, an L-Fn button can be customized to your needs and a customizable control ring can be set to adjust aperture, exposure compensation, or ISO settings. A focus limiter switch is also included on the lens barrel to speed up focusing.

Outdoor photographers will appreciate that this lens is weather-sealed and features a fluorine coating on its front element to repel water, dirt, and oil. In addition to eliminating the need for a lens adapter, this lens weighs 625g compared to 720g for its F-mount equivalent, making handheld capture easier.

Nikon NIKKOR Z Micro 50mm f/2.8 Lens 

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1644172-REG/nikon_nikkor_z_micro_50mm.html

The Nikon 50mm f/2.8 serves as an excellent first macro lens capable of capturing a wider field of view than its larger sibling. Weighing in at just 250g, it serves as one of the lightest Z-series lenses, making it perfect for carrying out into the field. A minimum focusing distance of 6.3 inches (0.16m) allows you to get extremely close to subjects for creative effect. A manual focusing ring, AF/MF switch, and focus limiter switch are all included on the lens to streamline capture. Film shooters will appreciate that this lens is compatible with Nikon's ES-2 Film Digitizing Adapter for scanning negatives.

