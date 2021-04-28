NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nimble, the world's first device that uses artificial intelligence to self-paint and dry nails in under 10 minutes, launched their Kickstarter campaign on April 12th with a goal of raising at least $25,000 for product production, accelerate growth, etc. With just over two weeks into the campaign, the company has exceeded $1 Million in funding in just 12 days and have over 3,400 backers from over 25 countries. Key investors include US based venture capital firms, Lion Bird and Entrée. The campaign still has over a month to run and is continuing to climb in numbers.
There are only five female focused Kickstarter campaigns that have crossed $1M and Nimble is now the 6th. The project is featured on Kickstarter's Favorite Projects and is proof that women are early adaptors to innovative technology.
With 5 years in the making and $10M already raised in funding already, Nimble is developed with groundbreaking technology in the fields of artificial intelligence and machine vision along with a series of complex algorithms to replicate behavioral mechanics. The device then autonomously paints the nails using the precise amount of polish for a perfect manicure. The revolutionary device promises a professional-looking manicure in three easy steps and in under ten minutes.
The Kickstarter campaign will be live through May and from there the product will go into production and be available to consumers at the end of the year.
About Nimble:
Nimble is the world's first device that automatically paints and dries your nails, at home in under 10-minutes. Nimble utilizes pioneering technology in the fields of AI and machine vision along with a series of complex algorithms which scan each individual fingertip to identify where the nail starts and ends. The device autonomously paints nails using the precise amount of polish for a flawless manicure. In 2016, one of the creators and founders of Nimble, Omri Moran had an idea for an autonomous manicure device that could quickly paint and dry nails. And so, the early concept for Nimble was born, a device that could hack the nail industry by providing efficient, accurate manicures in a quarter of the time it usually takes.
