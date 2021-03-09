COSTA MESA, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nimble©--originator of sustainably-made personal tech--announced its Spring 2021 REPLAY™ Collection. The new USB fast-charge accessories achieve the lowest carbon footprint of any premium accessory assortment on the market today, without sacrificing specs or features.
Led by CHAMP™ Series Portable Chargers, WALLY™ Series Wall Chargers, and PowerKnit™ Cables, the collection blends breakthrough fast-charge technology, certified recycled materials and industry-leading CO2 reduction. Each product is shipped carbon neutral in plastic-free packaging, and includes free access to Nimble's national e-waste recycling program.
"We're now at a point where the consumer tech industry is fully capable of delivering products focused on the future," said Ross Howe, Co-founder and CEO of Nimble. "While recycled materials is the foundation, our approach also focuses on superior quality and forward-looking technology. This means our products last longer, so you consume less."
Nimble first introduced REPLAY™ Post-Consumer Materials in 2020, setting a new standard for personal tech manufacturing. REPLAY consists of collecting existing waste--such as plastic and aluminum--and turning it back into raw materials for new products. By merging 100% certified recycled materials and UL safety standards, REPLAY successfully combines sustainability targets with globally recognized product reliability.
CHAMP™ Series Portable Chargers are small, yet mighty. Housed in 72.5% REPLAY Certified Recycled Plastic, CHAMP Series is ultra-compact, with more power than chargers twice the size to charge any USB-powered device.
CHAMP:
- Smallest 10,000 mAh PD portable charger on the planet
- 18W Max PD & QC 4.0 Output
- Dual Port - USB-C/USB-A
- 7.5 lb carbon reduction vs. market alternatives
- Colors: Turquoise, Charcoal, or Outdoor
- Available now for $49.95
CHAMP Pro:
- Smallest 20,000 mAh 60W PD portable charger on the planet
- High-speed laptop charging
- 60W Max PD & QC 4.0 Output
- Dual Port - USB-C/USB-A
- 9.2 lb carbon reduction vs. market alternatives
- Color: Charcoal
- Available now for $99.95
WALLY™ Series Wall Chargers are made from 72.5% REPLAY Certified Recycled Plastic. WALLY Series is a smaller, more energy efficient choice for fast charging laptops, smartphones and other USB-powered devices.
WALLY:
- 65W Max Wall Charger
- 3 Ports: 2 USB-C PD; 1 USB-A
- Gallium Nitrate (GaN) technology to reduce size & maximize efficiency
- 7.5 lb carbon reduction vs. market alternatives
- Available Late Spring 2021 for $59.95
WALLY Pro:
- All-in-One wall charger with built-in battery for fast-charging laptops on-the-go
- 63W Max Output
- 10,000 mAh battery for up to 30W portable charging
- Dual Port - USB-C/USB-A
- Gallium Nitrate (GaN) technology to reduce size & maximize efficiency
- 8.4 lb carbon reduction vs. market alternatives
- Available Late Spring 2021 for $99.95
WALLY Mini:
- 20W Max Wall Charger
- Dual Port - USB-C/USB-A
- PD Fast Charge 4.0; QC 4.0
- 7.5 lb carbon reduction vs. market alternatives
- Folding prongs for easier travel
- Available now for $19.95
PowerKnit™ Cables combine premium durability, speed and style for safe, reliable charging of any USB-powered device.
PowerKnit:
- Made from REPLAY Certified Recycled Aluminum and Plastic
- 60W PD Fast Charge 4.0 compatible
- 6.2 lb carbon reduction vs. market alternatives
- USB-C & Lightning (MFi Certified) versions
- 1M, 2M, and 3M Type-C charge & sync options
- Available now for $19.95 - $29.95
Nimble is legally bound to create a positive impact for people and our planet as a registered Public Benefit Corporation. This commitment is further embedded through status as a Certified B Corporation™, Climate Neutral® Certification, and annual donation to 1% for the Planet in benefit of environmental nonprofit causes. Nimble is also a CarbonFund.org contributor and will have SCS Global Services Recycled Material certification on all recycled materials.
The Spring 2021 REPLAY Collection is available now at gonimble.com, VerizionWireless.com and Verizon stores nationwide, with additional retail locations to be announced in the near future.
Nimble© is a California company and creator of ethically-produced personal tech products. As a Certified B Corporation™ and 1% for the Planet member, Nimble is committed to improving social and environmental standards of the consumer electronics industry. Visit gonimble.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter (@nimbleforgood).
