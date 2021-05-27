COSTA MESA, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nimble©--originator of sustainably made personal tech--announced its APOLLO™ Series of wireless chargers. Led by the APOLLO™ Wireless Pad and APOLLO™ DUO Wireless Dual Pad, the series features REPLAY™ Certified Recycled Silicone and 15W high-speed wireless charging for any compatible device.
"Silicone is yet another waste stream that's ideal for reuse in premium personal tech," said Ross Howe, Co-founder and CEO of Nimble. "Supremely durable, and more temperature resistant than petroleum-based plastic, silicone is an abundant material better served in creating reliable new products than in a landfill."
Nimble first introduced REPLAY™ Certified Post-Consumer Materials in 2020, setting a new standard for personal tech. REPLAY consists of collecting existing waste and turning it back into raw materials for new products. By merging 100% certified recycled materials and UL safety standards, REPLAY successfully combines sustainability targets with globally recognized product reliability.
APOLLO Series Wireless Chargers are made from 72.5% recycled materials, and feature a one-of-a-kind charging surface design, perfectly suited for anywhere in your home or office. Each wireless charger is shipped carbon neutral in plastic-free packaging and includes free access to Nimble's national e-waste recycling program.
APOLLO Wireless Pad:
- Up to 15W high-speed wireless charging
- Includes 20W USB-C Wall Charger
- Magnetic alignment for hassle-free placement of iPhone 12 series
- Anti-slip charging surface made from 100% recycled silicone
- -7.40 lb. carbon reduction vs. market alternatives
- Available now for $49.95
APOLLO DUO Wireless Dual Pad:
- Up to 15W high-speed wireless charging for two devices, simultaneously
- Magnetic alignment for hassle-free placement of iPhone 12 series
- Anti-slip charging surface made from 100% recycled silicone
- -8.76 lb. carbon reduction vs. market alternatives
- Available now for $79.95
As a registered Public Benefit Corporation, Nimble is legally bound to create a positive impact for people and our planet. A commitment further embedded through its status as a Certified B Corporation™, member of 1% for the Planet, and a Climate Neutral® Certified brand. Nimble is also a CarbonFund.org contributor and has SCS Global Services Recycled Material certification on its recycled materials.
The APOLLO Series is available now at gonimble.com, VerizionWireless.com and Verizon stores nationwide, with additional retail locations to be announced in the near future.
-------------------
Nimble© is a California company and creator of ethically produced personal tech products. As a Certified B Corporation™, 1% for the Planet member, and Climate Neutral Certified brand, Nimble is committed to improving social and environmental standards of the consumer electronics industry. Visit gonimble.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter (@nimbleforgood).
Media Contact
Kevin Malinowski, Nimble, +1 (732) 684-8779, connect@gonimble.com
SOURCE Nimble