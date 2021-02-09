IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nimbus Data, a leading innovator in scalable and high-performance flash memory solutions, today announced that Nimbus Data's ExaDrive SSDs have been certified with Dell EMC PowerEdge servers. This achievement enables customers to use ExaDrive SSDs, including the 100 TB capable ExaDrive DC series and QLC-based ExaDrive NL series, in mainstream Dell EMC PowerEdge servers.
"The combination of Dell EMC PowerEdge servers and Nimbus Data ExaDrive SSDs enables 5x greater storage capacity per server than nearline enterprise HDDs and 6x greater flash capacity than the closest competing SSDs," stated Thomas Isakovich, CEO of Nimbus Data. ExaDrive SSDs are now available with Dell EMC PowerEdge servers through select Dell EMC resellers and system integration partners, enabling up to 1.2 PB (petabytes) of flash storage in one 2U server.
Certified Dell EMC PowerEdge Servers
ExaDrive SSDs have been certified in the following Dell EMC servers. Using these servers, the following maximum capacities may be achieved.
- Dell PowerEdge R240: Up to 400 TB of TLC flash or 256 TB of QLC flash
- Dell PowerEdge R440: Up to 400 TB of TLC flash or 256 TB of QLC flash
- Dell PowerEdge R540: Up to 1,200 TB of TLC flash or 768 TB of QLC flash
- Dell PowerEdge R740: Up to 1,200 TB of TLC flash or 768 TB of QLC flash
- Dell PowerEdge R7525: Up to 1,200 TB of TLC flash or 768 TB of QLC flash
Certification of ExaDrive involves detailed compatibility testing with Dell EMC systems to validate all key features, including hot-plug support, hardware RAID controller compatibility, and thermal performance in dual-socket configurations. Dell PERC (PowerEdge RAID Controller) cards, SAS HBAs, and on-board SATA connectivity were certified. Using industry standard benchmarking tools, the following throughput performance was achieved:
- Dell PERC H730P with 12 ExaDrive SSDs: up to 4,200 MBps
- Dell PERC H740P with 12 ExaDrive SSDs: up to 4,200 MBps
- Dell HBA330 with 4 ExaDrive SSDs: up to 1,800 MBps
As the world's highest capacity and highest density SSD, ExaDrive offers capacity, energy efficiency, and endurance unrivaled in the market, thanks to an innovative, patent-pending architecture. ExaDrive is available in capacities ranging from 16 TB to 100 TB, using either SATA or dual-port SAS interfaces, with both TLC and QLC flash models. ExaDrive SSDs are now available with Dell EMC servers from select partners. To learn more, contact Nimbus Data at info@nimbusdata.com or visit http://www.nimbusdata.com.
About Nimbus Data
Nimbus Data is a leader in scalable and high-performance flash memory solutions for cloud infrastructure, AI, digital content, HPC, virtualization, databases, and much more. Our solutions include the Nimbus Data AFX storage operating system, ExaFlash® all-flash arrays, ExaDrive® solid state drives, and the ground-breaking Tectonic future-proof storage experience. To learn more, visit us at http://www.nimbusdata.com.
Media Contact
Thomas Isakovich, Nimbus Data, (650) 276-4500, info@nimbusdata.com
SOURCE Nimbus Data