NEW YORK, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland employers seeking job-ready talent now have a FREE resource to post jobs: the Maryland Community Colleges Jobs Consortium website, powered by College Central Network, Inc. (CCN).
The CollegeCentral.com/mdccjobs website makes it both FREE and easy for all employers—large and small, public and private—to register just once and then post an unlimited number of jobs to Maryland's community college students and alumni! This is an extraordinarily useful resource for employers hiring in today's climate, even with temporarily closed or restricted campuses, and students having to return home.
Employers posting jobs today can simultaneously reach tens of thousands of job seekers from nine community and technical colleges, including Anne Arundel Community College, Baltimore City Community College, Cecil College, College of Southern Maryland, Frederick Community College, Hagerstown Community College, Prince George's Community College, The Community College of Baltimore County, and Wor-Wic Community College.
According to Joy Miller, CCN's Career Services Central® National Sales Manager, "The reason the Consortium is launching at this time is two-fold: First, we want everything in place before the pandemic ends, and ready for employers needing to hire and ramp up quickly to reopen their businesses.
"Second, hiring is already expanding in some essential service sectors that need workers now. Community college job seekers are already positioned to jump in and help their state's workforce immediately."
Miller further explained, "The country is dealing with unprecedented circumstances. Food and convenience stores have increased their hiring. Manufacturing plants and distribution centers have increased hiring. Delivery services have job openings for truck and delivery drivers, as well as warehouse workers. Fast food businesses relying on being open are looking for full-time and part-time workers in a variety of roles, as many restaurants and quick-service chains have shifted to takeout, delivery, drive-thru, and pick-up only. Internet and telecommunication companies are hiring, as reliable online connectivity is essential during this crisis. Businesses supporting telecommunications are also hiring. Certain manufacturers now need a greater labor force to produce more ventilators as breathing machines are critical to saving lives of patients with severe coronavirus cases. Plus, other companies are being reconfigured to manufacture other materials hospitals need and that are in short supply."
"The Maryland Community Colleges Jobs Consortium provides employers with direct access to our state's job-ready talent!" said Alicia Jackson-Warren, Program Director of Career Development and Internships, at Prince George's Community College.
"The Consortium is simple in concept: Maryland employers need more workers and the Consortium's member colleges are training students to meet our state's workforce needs. It connects opportunities for skilled students with employers and simplifies the in-state hiring process," Jackson-Warren continued.
According to David Jones, Director of Advising, Career and Transfer Services, College of Southern Maryland, "The Consortium makes it simple for employers to post jobs for free and, with a single post, reach all nine colleges' students!" Jones added, "Not only do employers register just once to post an unlimited number of jobs, they can decide, on a posting-by-posting basis, to include all Maryland member community colleges or only specific schools."
Each year, nearly 500,000 Marylanders attend Maryland's Community Colleges.* As Bonnie Saunders, Coordinator, Internship and Job Services, Hagerstown Community College, shared, "The Consortium reaches across Maryland and it benefits all enrolled students at member colleges. We're so pleased that these services are free to our students, alumni, and employers."
Anne Scholl-Fiedler, Coordinator of Career Services, Frederick Community College, stated, "The rollout of the Consortium is timely and effective. It will provide our employers with greater ease in reaching talent at our respective colleges across Maryland. Students and alumni will have access to a far greater number of employers and opportunities."
CCN's Career Services Central® is the exclusive online career office management platform for career centers at all schools participating in the Consortium. Joy Miller sums it up, "Community colleges can have a greater impact on the state's economy by removing as many barriers as possible, simplifying the process and allowing employers to easily recruit the state's home-grown entry-level talent. The Maryland Community Colleges Jobs Consortium website does exactly that.
"CCN makes job posting free for all employers. It centralizes the task, so recruiters post just once to reach all Maryland Consortium members' community college talent. These graduates have the skills. They are ready and eager to move directly into the local workforce. And they are who today's employers are looking for."
* "Fast Facts," MACC, accessed March 24, 2020, https://mdacc.org/fast-facts.
About College Central Network®
Founded in 1997, College Central Network (CCN) has over 22 years of experience connecting employers with qualified emerging talent candidates. More than one million employers have registered to utilize the Network to post jobs and recruit students and alumni for entry-level jobs. To learn more, visit CollegeCentral.com.
About Career Services Central®
Career Services Central (CSC) is CCN's intuitive and affordable career office management platform that works on any device and is trusted by hundreds of institutions and organizations across the U.S.
Thousands of career professionals use CSC daily to manage the entire career process for students, alumni, and community residents attending CSC-powered institutions, including appointments, career advice and job searching, résumés, career portfolios, experiential learning, on-campus recruiting, career events, and job fairs. To learn more, visit: CareerServicesCentral.com.
