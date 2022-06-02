Innovative lead management platform for lenders will enhance offering for customer acquisition and underwriting with differentiated risk analytics
CHICAGO and ESTERO, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NinjaEdge, the innovator in alternative data analytics for consumer risk assessment, announced today a strategic partnership with leading consumer lending decisioning software provider Tekambi.
NinjaEdge is integrating its proprietary bank transaction analytics software-as-a-service with Tekambi's platform which optimizes lead purchasing, underwriting, and buying for lenders.
"NinjaEdge brings tremendously valuable insights for our clients to better price and acquire new risk," explained Raphael Ocampo, Tekambi CEO. "The deep experience of NinjaEdge in consumer lending empowers a differentiated solution that other lenders can quickly implement through Tekambi's platform to strengthen their edge in lead management."
The proprietary, machine-learning developed feature sets and scores delivered by NinjaEdge have been battle-tested on over 2.5 million lending decisions utilizing over 1 billion bank transactions.
"We've known and trusted Tekambi for many years, so it's exciting to introduce their clients to a complete view of consumer income, spending, and indebtedness," said Brian Reshefsky, President of NinjaEdge. "Because our features are built and refined through real-world lending experience, NinjaEdge delivers uniquely actionable insights to grow and construct a more profitable portfolio."
Since 2018, Tekambi has simplified the lending industry's lead management process by bridging the gap between technology and design with an underwriting tool that streamlines and solves pain points that lenders see every day. Tekambi helps them improve customer conversions, communications, and the overall customer experience.
"With the complexities and speed required to successfully analyze risks for inbound and organic leads, NinjaEdge adds powerful differentiation for our clients," Ocampo added. "The experience-based intelligence that NinjaEdge delivers versus other traditional and alternative data analytics providers enables lenders to convert more good applicants into profitable customers while at the same time reducing defaults."
Tekambi clients can seamlessly incorporate not only the features and scores of NinjaEdge but also its proprietary smart routing that optimizes across permission-based instant bank verification (IBV) sources to build individualized analytics on the most accurate, richest available data with source-agnostic harmonization covering any IBV provider or a bank's own data.
"Through Tekambi's platform, their clients can now leverage NinjaEdge to unlock insights from nearly every checking or savings account nationwide," said Reshefsky. "We simplify everything from accessing the best possible bank dataset to distilling an ocean of risk signals for better-informed, forward-looking lending decisions."
About NinjaEdge:
NinjaEdge is an automated analytics and intelligence service created by lenders for lenders to better assess consumer risk. Founded in 2017 by the entrepreneurs and data scientists who pioneered digital lending for Everyday Americans, NinjaEdge enables turnkey access for lenders to incorporate permissioned bank transaction data into their underwriting processes and, in turn, delivers risk-tested insights for use cases across the credit account lifecycle. For more information: http://www.ninjaedge.com
About Tekambi:
Established in 2018, Tekambi is a customer-focused online lead management system for alternative credit lenders. With reliability and flexibility at its core, Tekambi is a robust plug-and-play solution that changes the way lenders manage their marketing campaigns and lead filtering process. For more information: http://www.tekambi.com
