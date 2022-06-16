Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives.
NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nir Kaldero, Chief Data & AI Officer at NEORIS, a leading global digital accelerator that co-creates disruptive solutions for digitally aspirational companies, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
Kaldero was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his unique expertise and distinguished experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Nir into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Kaldero has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach a larger audience and further the impact on the global community and influence the discussion around Artificial Intelligence and its impact. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Kaldero will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
"I'm excited to re-join the Forbes community," says Kaldero. "I will be particularly focused on advancing the conversations about AI for the benefit of our society, enterprises, and governments – all while unveiling its vast potential and rewards and balancing the conversation about fairness and ethics."
About NEORIS
NEORIS is a leading global digital accelerator that co-creates disruptive solutions for companies that digitally aspire to increase their connections with customers, employees and stakeholders. The company is made of creative teams with technical experience and deep knowledge of their sectors. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, NEORIS has a network of global delivery centers, design studios, and operations in the United States, Europe, Latin America and India. More information is available at http://www.NEORIS.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
