OXNARD, Calif., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since starting his career in 2004, Shah has taken on many roles including Solution Architect, Consultant, and Project Manager and has a background in manufacturing and distribution. He comes from To-Increase as a seasoned consultant where he facilitated specialized business solutions, including Microsoft Dynamics and standardized technology, to help companies achieve their unique requirements. Prior to that Shah was a Project Manager responsible for deploying Microsoft Dynamics NAV and attaining the maximum value of ERP implementations. Throughout his career as a Business Consultant he specialized in customer relations and full-cycle implementations from pre-sales to go-live. Shah received his MBA from the Keller Graduate School of Devry University and is certified through Microsoft's Catalyst Partner Pre-Sales Immersion training.
"Nirav is the perfect fit for Western Computer," stated Greg Williams, Dynamics Practice Manager. "We have worked with Nirav while he held many of his previous roles and admire his dedication to the Microsoft Dynamics 365 product line and to his customers. We are excited to have Nirav hit the ground running as our newest Dynamics 365 Solution Architect."
"I am excited to join the team at Western Computer," stated Shah. "I've worked with Western Computer in the past and am eager to align my experiences with their strategic goals. I have a record of implementing business-oriented procedures, quality control incentives, and seamless financial integrations that is sure to thrive here."
Shah is an industry veteran that brings extensive experience in supply chain management, ERP consulting and NAV/BC Microsoft Dynamics 365. He has successfully executed many full cycle software implementations while increasing efficiency and reducing costs for customers across supply chain and distribution industries.
Western Computer, a Microsoft Gold Certified ERP Partner, has been providing cloud ERP, CRM, supply chain management, and business intelligence solutions for over three decades. Western Computer has helped hundreds of companies, from midsize to some of the world's largest, in selecting, implementing and reaching their business and Cloud technology objectives.
About Western Computer
Western Computer is a nationwide Microsoft Gold Partner and certified Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) founded in 1987 to empower and enable businesses. Specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform solutions, services and support, our 160+ senior-level experts bring advanced functional and industry expertise to companies across North America. With over 30 years of ERP, CRM and business intelligence experience, and more than 600 successful implementations, we deliver solutions to meet the unique needs of specialized industries and companies of all sizes. Learn more at http://www.westerncomputer.com or call (805) 581-5020.
