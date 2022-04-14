Nirmata DevSecOps Platform works with AWS to provide additional security capabilities for container and Kubernetes workloads
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nirmata, the software solutions provider for policy-based security and automation of production Kubernetes workloads and clusters, and the creators of Kyverno, a leading policy engine designed for Kubernetes, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Container Competency for enterprise container management, recognizing that Nirmata has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success managing container infrastructure and containerized workloads across different environments. This designation reflects Nirmata's ability to seamlessly work with AWS in a way that protects container and Kubernetes workloads while delivering the business agility that enterprises seek.
Achieving the AWS Container Competency differentiates Nirmata as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise in delivering software products that help customers provision and manage their container infrastructure (e.g., networks, load balancers, perimeter security) and workloads (e.g., tasks, pods, services, namespaces, quotas) across multiple locations and regions with proper security, compliance, developer, and operational controls. These offerings help customers achieve better operational efficiency and achieve observability, security, compliance, and governance at enterprise scale.
"Achieving AWS Container Competency status is a clear benefit to Nirmata, adding to our policy-centric approach that delivers on managing and protecting cloud-native applications on AWS and operationalizing security at scale," said Ritesh Patel, Co-founder and Vice President of Products at Nirmata. "We're proud to achieve the AWS Container Competency which further certifies our DevSecOps platform on AWS. We continue to innovate and invest on AWS to offer our customers-proven and innovative solutions as a trusted member of the AWS Partner Network."
About Nirmata, Inc.
Nirmata, the creator of Kyverno, provides open source and commercial enterprise solutions for governance, compliance, security, and automation of production Kubernetes workloads. Nirmata enables self-service cluster provisioning, provides DevOps teams visibility, health, metrics, and alerts, ensures compliance via workload policies, and streamlines application deployments across Kubernetes clusters deployed on any cloud, data center, or edge. For more information, visit us at https://www.nirmata.com. You can also follow Nirmata on GitHub, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
