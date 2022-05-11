Builds on Q1 Momentum, this validates the need of a Policy Management Solution Built Natively for Kubernetes Governance and Compliance
SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nirmata, the software solutions provider for policy-based security and automation of Kubernetes workloads and clusters, and creators of Kyverno, the leading policy engine designed for Kubernetes, today announced it has achieved significant milestones and is building upon its Q1 momentum, including new customer wins like IQVIA, Trinet, Belden and exceeding over 200 million Kyverno downloads. The company also expanded its partner ecosystem with Amazon Web Services (AWS), CoreStack, and Venafi.
Kubernetes has reached mainstream adoption with 96% of organizations using or evaluating the technology, according to the 2021 Cloud Native Survey. With this shift, organizations are now adapting their operations to support digital customer experiences. New skills and frameworks like DevSecOps are helping to automate the deployment and management of secure applications while tools like policy management help meet the flexibility, compliance, and scale requirements for Kubernetes environments. In Nirmata's first "State of Cloud Native Policy Management" report, nearly 50% of surveyed respondents reported having a policy enforcement solution deployed in production.
"In this fast-paced era of digital transformation, speed is of the essence," said Jim Bugwadia, CEO of Nirmata. "Yet coordinating DevSecOps teams to move quickly across multi-cloud and hybrid environments while staying ahead of security threats and meeting compliance requirements is no easy feat! Nirmata makes it easy for teams to collaborate and ensure that applications can be deployed quickly and securely across the entire software supply chain. And our success thus far is a direct reflection of the remarkable growth, business impact, and thriving Kyverno community we have built."
NIRMATA AND KYVERNO COMMUNITY MILESTONES
- 170% YoY sales growth
- 3.5X YoY customer growth
- Over 200 million Kyverno downloads
- 2,3K GitHub stars
- Over 500 Kyverno Certifications in the last six months
CUSTOMER SUCCESS
Nirmata's Kyverno was initially proven out at scale by the likes of Grofers (now Blinkit) and William Sonoma, and open-source projects like Flux in today's distributed multi-cloud world. Today, its traction with enterprises continues to surge across industries like human data science company, IQVIA.
"Our goal was to shorten the developer learning curve and help IQVIA move fast," said Krishna Booppa, Digital Media Solutions, Head of Technology, IQVIA. "With our development teams across different time zones, all with varying Kubernetes experience levels, we needed a solution that provides us with an efficient way to collaborate and deploy cloud applications quickly. Nirmata helps us meet these challenges with their self-service deployment model and their checklist-style approach. Their solution offers actionable insights into the state of our compliance and configurations, allowing us to become proactive and reduce notification alerts by 60%."
ECOSYSTEM GROWTH
Nirmata has more than tripled its community size in the last year as more organizations recognize the need to secure and manage Kubernetes containerized microservices and the cloud-native environment. With this significant market opportunity, the company expanded its ecosystem with new partners AWS, Venafi, Corestack, and Microland which further expands its reach and technological advancements.
- Nirmata achieves Container Competency Status with AWS. For more information, find Nirmata in the AWS Marketplace.
- Scale Machine Identity Management with Kubernetes Policy with Nirmata and Venafi. For more information, find Nirmata in the Venafi marketplace
- CoreStack and Nirmata Announce Strategic Partnership to Enable Autonomous Security Governance and Compliance for Kubernetes
"In today's cloud-first world, governing security operations proactively and autonomously is of paramount importance to build a secure, compliant, and resilient cloud," said Parul Chheda, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at CoreStack. "We are thrilled to partner with Nirmata to extend our robust SecOps offering to autonomously govern security and compliance for Kubernetes containers."
INDUSTRY RECOGNITION
Industry experts have consistently honored Nirmata's exceptional technology leadership, including:
- Three-Time Gold Winner in the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Product/Service Awards for Open-Source Security – North America, Policy and User Management – North America, and Security Automation
- Named by CRN as one of the 10 Hottest Kubernetes Startups Of 2021
- Finalist in the 2021 DevOps Dozen Award for the Most Innovative DevOps Open Source Project
Meet us at KubeCon Europe!
Learn more about Nirmata at KubeCon+CloudNativeCon Europe 2022. On May 16-20 in Valencia, Spain. Join Co-founder and CEO Jim Bugwadia for a presentation with IBM on Protect the Pipe! A Policy-Based Approach for Securing CI/CD Pipelines on May 16 at 13:15 in Pavilion 4: Room B, level 2 in Central Forum. Also visit the Kyverno project in the KubeCon Europe Pavilion booth to learn more about Kubernetes policy, governance, and security with Kyverno.
About Nirmata, Inc.
Nirmata, the creator of Kyverno, provides open source and commercial enterprise solutions for governance, compliance, security, and automation of production Kubernetes workloads. Nirmata enables self-service cluster provisioning, provides DevOps teams visibility, health, metrics, and alerts, ensures compliance via workload policies, and streamlines application deployments across Kubernetes clusters deployed on any cloud, data center, or edge. For more information, visit us at https://www.nirmata.com. You can also follow Nirmata on GitHub, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Ritesh Patel, Nirmata, 1 (408) 394-4391, Ritesh@nirmata.com
Jim Bugwadia, Nirmata, (408) 410-3701, jim@nirmata.com
SOURCE Nirmata